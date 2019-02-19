Art Meets Trap This Weekend at Project Pat's Trap Attack

You'd think curating the festivities for the makeshift roller rink at III Points last weekend would be enough for Otto Von Schirach and Notorious Nastie in their never-ending quest to keep South Florida weird, but according to them, you ain't seen nothing yet. Next weekend will bring their Project Pat's Trap Attack, a three-night extravaganza mixing music, art, a yacht party, Project Pat, and madness.

"As the bridge between Ahol Sniffs Glue's art and Otto's music and his Bermuda Triangle, we wanted to do something that has all the sides come together," Nastie says in his impossibly raspy voice. "Ahol Sniffs Glue was voted Best Street Artist by New Times. His artwork commands high money at gallery settings. He wanted to stay true to himself and create a setting where he can sell art at more affordable prices."

These settings include 1306 Miami on Friday night, Respectable Street in West Palm on Saturday, and, in true Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous fashion, a yacht party departing from Bayside on Sunday night. "We rented out a yacht that holds 80 people who will be sailing the bay, with Otto and Project Pat performing," Nastie explains.

Project Pat is cofounder of the rap group Three 6 Mafia, which won an Oscar for its song "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp." But Otto gave Project Pat a higher accolade as "the Trap God." "Trap is everything," Otto says. "It's universal. It started out hip-hop, but now it's in heavy metal. It's mosh-pit music. Project Pat really shows you Trap. I played before him once before and he really gives you all the hits. He plays a full set of all the songs you hope he plays, like 'Chicken Head.'"

Otto has new trap songs he plans to debut this weekend. He's nursing two broken fingers from a jiujitsu accident, but he powered through the injury during four consecutive nights of shows, including an insane set at III Points that featured all kinds of cartoon characters — from nearly nude bodybuilders to animal-costumed revelers — wreaking havoc onstage.

There will also be plenty of art on sale, which Nastie says is a perfect jumping-off point for aspiring art connoisseurs. "If you're thinking of becoming an urban art collector, this is the kind of event to go to. It's like a scavenger hunt." Among the items for sale are talking dolls of Otto, Nastie, and Ahol Sniffs Glue. Each doll says a different line of dialogue. "We went to Build-a-Bear and recorded each doll so they each said something different," Nastie says. "We horrified all the kids and moms there that day at the Falls." If they're raising hell at a shopping mall, just think what kind of trouble they'll get into when they sail the seven seas.

Dr. Dabbler Presents Project Pat's Trap Attack. 7 p.m. Friday, February 22, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306Miami.com. 305-377-2277. Admission costs $20 to $500 via eventbrite.com.

Yacht Party. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $500 via eventbrite.com.