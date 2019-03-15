The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Jeff Tweedy. Last year, musician Jeff Tweedy wrote the book Let's Go (So We Can Get Back), about his journey into music, his family, and his substance-use disorder. He founded the alt-country band Uncle Tupelo and rock 'n' roll group Wilco, which you've probably heard of. Tweedy cranks out the albums and entertains like a true comedian onstage at his shows. He's a low-key superstar but with an outsize personality. There's no reason not to miss his show this weekend at Parker Playhouse. It's the perfect sized venue for his intimate stories and for all the people who'll want to bask in his glow. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-761-5374; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55.

Miami Reggae Festival. Need to feel some irie vibes in this fetid political climate? Hit up the Miami Reggae Festival, featuring St. Croix's Akae Beka, Jah9, Nurstacris, and Rhythm & Flow. Expect roots music from the islands to ground you. Soak in the loving and generous energy too. The fest is working to raise awareness about cannabis and extreme poverty, so bring two cans of nonperishable food to donate. There will be eats, vendors, artists, and other diversions to bring joy to your evening on the beach. 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission costs $22 plus two nonperishable food items.

STRFKR. The band STRFKR has been rocking across America or 12 years. It's not an easy jaunt from the group's home base of Portland, Oregon, but the 305 is more than ready to show the indie-pop outfit some love. To date, STRFKR has released five full-length albums and four EPs; its latest LP — Being No One, Going Nowhere — hit shelves in 2016. Pro tip: STRFKR always sells amazing, colorful merch, so save some dough for it. 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via ticketfly.com.