The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Jeff Tweedy. Last year, musician Jeff Tweedy wrote the book Let's Go (So We Can Get Back), about his journey into music, his family, and his substance-use disorder. He founded the alt-country band Uncle Tupelo and rock 'n' roll group Wilco, which you've probably heard of. Tweedy cranks out the albums and entertains like a true comedian onstage at his shows. He's a low-key superstar but with an outsize personality. There's no reason not to miss his show this weekend at Parker Playhouse. It's the perfect sized venue for his intimate stories and for all the people who'll want to bask in his glow. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-761-5374; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55.
Miami Reggae Festival. Need to feel some irie vibes in this fetid political climate? Hit up the Miami Reggae Festival, featuring St. Croix's Akae Beka, Jah9, Nurstacris, and Rhythm & Flow. Expect roots music from the islands to ground you. Soak in the loving and generous energy too. The fest is working to raise awareness about cannabis and extreme poverty, so bring two cans of nonperishable food to donate. There will be eats, vendors, artists, and other diversions to bring joy to your evening on the beach. 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission costs $22 plus two nonperishable food items.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
STRFKR. The band STRFKR has been rocking across America or 12 years. It's not an easy jaunt from the group's home base of Portland, Oregon, but the 305 is more than ready to show the indie-pop outfit some love. To date, STRFKR has released five full-length albums and four EPs; its latest LP — Being No One, Going Nowhere — hit shelves in 2016. Pro tip: STRFKR always sells amazing, colorful merch, so save some dough for it. 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via ticketfly.com.
Bad Bunny. Puerto Ricans are constantly calling Power 96 to play new Ozuna, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny. That trunk-rattling bass with booming 808s and mumbled Spanish lyrics you hear over a gritty beat while sitting in Miami traffic has been dubbed "Latin trap," and regardless of whether you speak the language, trap en español is making its way into the music scene. The cadence sounds familiar to hip-hop heads, but there’s nothing in music that Latin culture hasn’t made its own. The style of Latin hip-hop originated in Puerto Rico and is a subgenre of trap music influenced by dembow and reggaeton. Its pioneers have effortlessly fused Spanish lyrics with the ghetto attitude of rap beats, creating a style the rap community can relate to but not exactly understand. If you missed Bad Bunny's show last night at the AA Arena, you'll have another chance this Saturday. Read more in "Bad Bunny’s Latin Trap Is Cultural Appreciation, Not Appropriation." 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $51 to $161 via ticketmaster.com.
Elton John. Sir Elton John already visited our neck of the woods on his final tour. He was here in November as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. But it looks like he couldn't quite say goodbye to South Florida, because he's coming back to the BB&T Center for one last show. Don't miss experiencing "Bennie and the Jets," "Tiny Dancer," and a gazillion other hits performed live one last time. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $166.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!