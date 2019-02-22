The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Bad Company. It’s difficult to imagine the honor of being tapped to be the lead singer of the Doors after Jim Morrison's tragic death. But that's exactly what happened to Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers. The only thing is, no one told him about it. “It’s apparently true,” Rodgers says of Robbie Krieger and other Doors members flying to England in an unsuccessful attempt to track him down. “I was totally gobsmacked.” In the days before cell phones and the internet, it was easy to slip off the grid. “I was out in the country putting Bad Company together, so nobody could find me." Read the full interview in "Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Discusses His Legacy as One of the Greatest Singers of All Time." 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-327-7625; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $90.

The Zombies. The only instance in which a group did Smokey Robinson better than the man himself was when U.K. rockers the Zombies re-created "You've Really Got a Hold on Me." These Brits have their own way of making music that sticks to your brain and leaves you starving for more. Best known for megahits "She's Not There," "Tell Her No," and "Time of the Season," the group broke up in the '60s and reunited in the '90s with several album releases. The bandmates will perform this weekend at the Broward Center, and because they'll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, it's a perfect time to catch these musical geniuses. Read more about the group in "The Zombies' Rod Argent Says His Band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Is a 'Big Validation.'" 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $69.50.