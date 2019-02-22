The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Bad Company. It’s difficult to imagine the honor of being tapped to be the lead singer of the Doors after Jim Morrison's tragic death. But that's exactly what happened to Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers. The only thing is, no one told him about it. “It’s apparently true,” Rodgers says of Robbie Krieger and other Doors members flying to England in an unsuccessful attempt to track him down. “I was totally gobsmacked.” In the days before cell phones and the internet, it was easy to slip off the grid. “I was out in the country putting Bad Company together, so nobody could find me." Read the full interview in "Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Discusses His Legacy as One of the Greatest Singers of All Time." 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-327-7625; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $90.
The Zombies. The only instance in which a group did Smokey Robinson better than the man himself was when U.K. rockers the Zombies re-created "You've Really Got a Hold on Me." These Brits have their own way of making music that sticks to your brain and leaves you starving for more. Best known for megahits "She's Not There," "Tell Her No," and "Time of the Season," the group broke up in the '60s and reunited in the '90s with several album releases. The bandmates will perform this weekend at the Broward Center, and because they'll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, it's a perfect time to catch these musical geniuses. Read more about the group in "The Zombies' Rod Argent Says His Band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Is a 'Big Validation.'" 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $69.50.
Ludacris. If you can't wait till May to hear Ludacris rap "Move Bitch" at SunFest in West Palm Beach, get your party gear in order and head to South Beach this weekend. The famed Atlanta-bred rapper and owner of the record label Disturbing tha Peace is set to perform at Story with all the glitz and glam you can handle on a Saturday night. You can dance dirty but consensually to turn-of-the-millennium hip-hop hits "Southern Hospitality" and "What's Your Fantasy," performed live by the star of The Fast and the Furious. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via tixr.com.
Robb Banks and Wifisfuneral. This past December, underground millennial rappers Robb Banks and Wifisfuneral announced the collaborative project Connected. The two will perform in Banks' home base of South Florida this weekend when the well-tatted and well-loved wunderkinds take over downtown Miami's iconic electronica venue, Space. Read New Times' 2016 feature story "Robb Banks Is a Phenomenon Among Millennial Hip-Hop Fans" to learn more about the anime-obsessed rapper and his relationship with his father, reggae's Shaggy. 9 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50.
Yacht Party. You'd think curating the festivities for the makeshift roller rink at III Points last weekend would be enough for Otto Von Schirach and Notorious Nastie in their never-ending quest to keep South Florida weird, but according to them, you ain't seen nothing yet. This weekend will bring their Project Pat's Trap Attack, a three-night extravaganza mixing music, art, a yacht party, rapper Project Pat, and madness. "As the bridge between Ahol Sniffs Glue's art and Otto's music and his Bermuda Triangle, we wanted to do something that has all the sides come together," Nastie says in his impossibly raspy voice. Read more in "Art Meets Trap This Weekend at Project Pat's Trap Attack." 8 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $500 via eventbrite.com.
