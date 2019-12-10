Get Geeked at Ski Mask the Slump God’s First Headlining Tour

If you’ve attended just one Ski Mask the Slump God show, you're familiar with how they usually play out. You have to prepare yourself to rage. There are mosh pits — lots of them — and by the end of the night, you will have certainly lost some ability to hear due to the bass-boosted beats and aggressive screams delivered through deafening speakers.

If you haven’t been to a Ski Mask show, now's your chance to let loose, dive into that pit, and witness some prodigious talent. Ski is returning to his home in South Florida to bring his Stokeley tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday, December 11.

The first anniversary of Ski Mask’s debut album, Stokeley, just passed on November 30, and it embodies a deeper meaning than just a numerical achievement. The year leading up to the release of Stokeley was a hectic and heavy one for the Broward County rapper, as he was forced to leap both physical and emotional hurdles.

In March of 2018, Ski seemed to face some heart-related health issues. He tweeted out to his fans asking for prayers and even shared that he would need surgery. Then in April, he encountered difficulties with his mixtape, Beware the Book of Eli. The tape had been set to drop May 4, but after continued pushbacks due to his management team, Ski got frustrated and leaked it on April 30. This caused even more complications, as the management drama raged on and the leaked mixtape was quickly removed. After he fired his management team, Beware the Book of Eli was officially released on May 11.

Not even a month later on June 18, his best friend and frequent collaborator, Plantation rapper XXXTentacion, was gunned down in Deerfield Beach. The two Broward artists had struck up an unlikely friendship in a juvenile detention center, and decided to create music together moving forward. The pair worked on countless projects, even founding the hip-hop collective Members Only and collaborating with the clothing brand Revenge on exclusive designs.

Ski Mask went through an intense period of mourning and played an important part in the organization of many of X’s posthumous album release parties and memorials. It seemed like it would be quite a while before his fans would receive new music, but on November 30, 2018, Stokeley arrived, his impressive first-ever studio album. It debuted at number six on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, rewarding Ski with his first-ever top 10. He even cracked the Billboard Hot 100, as three of his songs from Stokeley hit the chart blazing: “Foot Fungus,” “Faucet Failure,” and “Nuketown,” featuring late Chicago rapper Juice Wrld.

Ski’s tour has already seen him hitting the stage in cities all over North America, from New York to Vancouver and Los Angeles. He’s no stranger to being on the road; in the past, he’s followed Desiigner, Members Only, and XXXTentacion on their respective tours, but this tour is his first headlining feat. It’s a massive achievement for the Lauderhill rapper, who only began his music career back in 2015 and became a known name when his single “Catch Me Outside” went viral two years later in 2017.

Accompanying Ski on his tour are some familiar names: Pouya, DJ Scheme, Danny Towers, and Pop Smoke. Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn rapper known for his hit “Welcome to the Party,” has joined Ski only on select nights. Notably, the rest of the artists are all from Florida. DJ Scheme is a music curator who's provided sonic accompaniment for Ski and X from the very start. Recently, he earned the honor of serving as the DJ for XXL’s 2019 freshman cypher. Pouya, a rapper from Miami, has been part of the underground SoundCloud rap scene for a very long time. Orlando rapper Danny Towers hails from farther up in the Sunshine State but has collaborated with Ski Mask on Beware the Book of Eli, and on DJ Scheme’s Preseason EP.

With such vibrant talents complementing Ski onstage amid his return to his home state, the show is certain to go off with a bang. So far, other cities were treated to visuals from horror movies like Friday the 13th Part III (the rapper has referred to himself as “the new Jason Voorhees” in the past), and a tribute set to XXXTentacion, which features some of Ski and X's cherished collabs such as “Take a Step Back” and “Off the Wall!”

Ski is continuing to gain acknowledgment and accolades for his witty, playful lyrics and his spirited “try-to-keep-up” flow, and it’s well-deserved. He’s one of the most visible rappers to come out of Broward County, and fans will get to celebrate his success along with him where it all started: right here in South Florida.

Ski Mask the Slump God. With Pouya, DJ Scheme, and Danny Towers. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $40.50 to $85 via livenation.com.