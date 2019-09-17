 


Eric Prydz is making up for his lost Miami Music Week shows.
Photo by Rick Guest

Eric Prydz Announces Make-Up Pryda Show After Miami Music Week Cancellation

Celia Almeida | September 17, 2019 | 9:49am
Eric Prydz fans were gutted when the DJ canceled his Miami Music Week appearances at Ultra and Wynwood Factory in March due to an 11th-hour medical emergency. But now fans of his Pryda project can breathe a sigh of relief: The DJ has announced he'll play a make-up set at Wynwood Factory Saturday, November 9.

Originally billed as an exclusive Miami Music Week set, Prydz was scheduled to play at Wynwood Factory's North Room as Pryda, in addition to an Ultra set as Cirez D at the Carl Cox Megastructure. But just two days before the first show, the DJ announced he would miss Miami Music Week altogether. At the time, event promoter Humans Alike granted ticketholders complimentary one-week passes to Wynwood Factory's Miami Music Week events and full refunds for the Pryda show.

Now, Humans Alike has announced tickets for Pryda's November 9 make-up show will go on sale this Thursday, September 19, at 2 p.m. It seems they're expecting a sold-out concert because the site notes there will be a strict two-ticket limit per purchase and no third-party tickets will be accepted.

It remains to be seen whether Prydz will make up for his missed Cirez D Ultra set in Miami anytime soon, but fans of the more underground-oriented Pryda will no doubt show up in droves at Wynwood Factory come early November.

Pryda. Saturday, November 9, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, via factory.electrostub.com.

 
Celia Almeida is the arts and music editor of Miami New Times. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

