Objects Don't Dance Returns With One-of-a-Kind Aesthetics and Inherent Energy

What comes to mind when you hear the words "industrial" or "downtempo"? Probably the grinding, dark corners of a brutalist concert building — and not the puffy, pink-colored hallway at Floyd.
However, Sister System (AKA Alexis Sosa-Toro) and True Vine (AKA Santiago Vidal) have proven that an attitude change is a part of the job. They're the pair behind the party series Objects Don't Dance (ODD), which found a home at the Eleventh Street lounge.
Sosa-Toro and Vidal's collaborative efforts began in 2013 when the pair started throwing house parties. By 2016 their events had evolved into a musical gathering in the Everglades, followed by a loose string of warehouse parties in connection with Miami's DIY rave scene. In 2020, the duo started holding ODD parties at Floyd, but as the shows were kicking off, the pandemic came along to thwart the momentum.
ODD is now back and bringing friends from around the globe.
"The idea beyond ODD was about having free rein over playing what we would like," Vidal told New Times in a previous interview.
Alongside the New Times' "Best DJ" winner, Sister System, comes a fantastical light setup that will transform Floyd's bubbly atmosphere into an introspective headspace where DJs spin downtempo, left-field, psychedelic electronic music.
"Throughout the summer of 2021, we were all waiting for when it would be an appropriate time not just for us, but other artists residing in other countries dealing with restrictions and visa restrictions," Sosa-Toro says. "We waited to cement a full year of programming that we are really excited for. We already announced seven days on the calendar and are likely to add one or two more."
The lengthy hiatus ended in May with the debut of Japanese producer Wata Igarashi, who drop-shipped deep, prolific techno, and the return of Seattle-based DJ and visual artist CCL to contrast the thickness with high-octane breaks. The next show takes place on Thursday, July 7, with Object Blue, Physical Therapy, and Miami DJ Coffintexts. (Attendees can purchase an annual pass, dubbed an "An ODD Year," which grants admission to every show plus exclusive access to the upcoming ODD website.)
"We're looking at roughly a [monthly event] at Floyd with the core concept around the lighting installation," Sosa-Toro says. "We experiment with the lighting, design, and the arch and shape of the room, so each show will look different. For the programming, we wanted a dynamic variety of artists from different backgrounds, the sound we're going for is ecliptic; more psychedelic, left-field electronic music."
The ODD partnership is now a three-person collective between Sosa-Toro, Vidal, and Jonny From Space (AKA Jonathan Trujillo), Club Space's resident DJ and producer. While Vidal handles the artwork and promotional assets, it is a collaborative effort to book talent and build each party from scratch with an ever-changing light display.
With the help of Space's lighting team, Connor Cannon and Samual Roots, ODD can now transform Floyd into oracular moments of music.
"We felt with the talent, the room needed a little more movement to provoke crowd engagement," Sosa-Toro adds. "The emphasis is on the environment and working with Floyd. I can think more of how it is going to be impactful and sculpted. We're using Astera tubes, which are these kinds of wireless, LED tubes that can be programmed by pixel so you can get really cool patterns."
The driving force behind the bookings is not just to bring in big names. Instead, the trio attempts to draw inclusion and book transcontinental talent to expand Miami's nightlife soundscape.
"We just book people that we love and come from the same ethos of not being too genre-bound, like artists that take risks both in their production and DJ, in the sense of unpredictability," Sosa-Toro says. "Our tastes among the three of us are toward the more psychedelic sounds, and we want people from different backgrounds because of the different influences."
A Thursday-night event is generally low-stakes for everyone involved — no need to dress to the nines. Come with an open mind and take advantage of hearing heady music on a weeknight.
"We booked the talent in a way that is engaging and invokes a childlike curiosity and see the entirety of the electronic music spectrum," Sosa-Toro says. "And usually from that, when you have parties like this, it inspires people to connect and make music."
Objects Don't Dance. With Object Blue, Physical Therapy, and Coffintexts. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.89 via dice.fm.