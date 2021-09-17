Moongazer, Soft Cricket, and the Creature Cage Unite to Host Triple-Release Show at Las Rosas

Although all three bands fall under the umbrella of psychedelic music, the back-to-back-to-back performances will offer a glimpse into how wide the genre can reach. Also on the bill are indie/psych-rock band Floridian and postpunk/shoegaze outfit Mold!
Moongazer, a prog/psych outfit that started in 2017, will be releasing "Twin Embers," the band's first single since its 2020 album, Exit Babylon. The 11-minute track, written by keyboardist Philip Bourgi, will be the first of three releases that will lead up to the band's next album, Theme of an Era, which the band hopes to release early next year.
Known for its spread-out progressions and spacey synths, Moongazer takes influences from early prog heroes King Crimson and newer bands such as Anatolian group Altın Gün and Australian jazz/funk band Hiatus Kaiyote. The band's new album is being recorded at singer and guitarist Allan Saul's home studio, where he spends a lot of his time recording and mixing Moongazer's music.
With indoor shows returning to Las Rosas, Sauls says jumped to the opportunity to schedule a show at the Allappattah venue. "I saw that Las Rosas was opening up, so I sent an email," he says.
Saul teamed up with friend and musician Nouredine Garami of Soft Cricket, which will be releasing its self-titled debut album on September 24.
"I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Garami shares. "I felt like a prisoner to this album because I didn't feel like I deserved to move forward until I was done with the album."
"Deadlines got pushed back, financial setbacks were involved, and I was going to school at the same time," he says.
After the 27-year-old graduated, he finally had the time to finish the album.
Soft Cricket's debut album will be available to stream on September 24. However, Garami is already looking forward to starting work on new music and planning for the band's second album, as well as getting a tour on the books.
At its core, Garami's songwriting influences stem from primarily '60s and '70s prog, psychedelic, and rock groups such as Ultimate Spinach, King Crimson, Steely Dan, and the Grateful Dead. Lately, however, he finds himself leaning toward modern acts like Drug Cabin, the Nude Party, and Kurt Vile.
"The new songs I'm making currently — their sound will be a bit different," he shares of Soft Cricket's evolving music. "It's not going to be prog anymore. I'm taking a step back from that and making more groovy and palatable music — still psychedelic rock but taking a step back from crazy, conceptual movements.
"It'll still sound like Soft Cricket, but it'll be groovier," he clarifies. "I want to make more music that people can dance to."
The show at Las Rosas will be Garami's first time sharing a stage with the Creature Cage, who is also celebrating its album release.
The Creature Cage's first single, "Piss Blue," is already available for streaming, accompanied by a trippy music video directed by Max Harrison of the Wax Worms.
Although the band has seen many iterations, Soria believes this is the strongest lineup yet.
"It was a little bit of a revolving door for a bit," he admits. "But we had a lineup locked in, ready to go right when COVID hit, and because of that, this lineup became stronger. The fact that we made it through all this without breaking up. We maintained contact the entire time and still tried to work on stuff."
Soria — the band's songwriter, guitarist, and singer — is joined onstage by guitarist Tristan Grana, drummer Anthony Capo, bassist Will Tramm of the Hattts, and keyboardist Nataly Fernandez, who leads the synth project Laika. Together, the group creates a buzzing, high-energy explosion of sound on stage, similar to garage-psych legends Oh Sees or Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.
Friday's show marks only one of many examples of Miami's psych-rock scene coming together. In fact, the frequent collaborations led the acts to unofficially dub themselves as the Miami Psych Alliance to refer to the evolving community of psychedelic bands.
Says Garami: "Although all of us are psychedelic variations of bands, all of us will offer different styles at this show."
Triple Release Night. With Moongazer, Soft Cricket, the Creature Cage, Floridian, and Mold! 9 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.