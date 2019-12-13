The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Madonna's Madame X Tour. Madge is heading to the tropics for seven nights of intimate performances at the Fillmore Miami Beach. We've been writing about this blessed once-in-a-lifetime event since Madonna first announced her Madame X tour seven months ago. What separates these Madonna concerts from the pack is that instead of catching her at a spectacle-filled show at the AmericanAirlines Arena, audiences will be able to find her at multi-day residencies taking place at mid-sized venues in major US cities, London, and Paris. A press release said she'll offer "rare and intimate performances to take place exclusively in theaters, giving fans an opportunity to see Madonna in an environment like they never have before." It's almost like a prayer was answered. Saturday, December 14 to Sunday, December 22 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $60-$760. No show will be held on Friday, December 20.
Perpetual Groove. Perpetual Groove originated in Savannah, Georgia, but over the past two decades, South Florida has become a beloved second home for the group. The jam band played Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale every December from 2002 until breaking up in 2013. It reunited in 2015 and made its triumphant return to Culture Room in 2016. The long-standing annual tradition will continue this Friday, December 13, at a venue that keyboardist Matt McDonald says he and the rest of the band hold close to their hearts. “A lot of our longtime fans who have been with us since that first Culture Room show still come out, so there’s a nice family reunion vibe, and the audience always makes it easy to have a great show," he says. Read Jaime Sloane's article on the act, "Perpetual Groove Continues Its Two-Decade Love Affair With Culture Room." Perpetual Groove. With Tand. 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
The Disco Biscuits - 2 Day Pass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 3:30am @ Revolution Live 200 West Broward Blvd Fort Lauderdale FL 33312200 West Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale FL 33312
-
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Revolution Live 200 West Broward Blvd Fort Lauderdale FL 33312200 West Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale FL 33312View more dates and times at this location >
-
Lee Greenwood
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Seminole Casino Immokalee 506 S 1st St Immokalee FL 34142506 S 1st St, Immokalee FL 34142
Buskerfest Miami 2019: With Cleaveland Jones, Inez Barlatier, Shenzi, and others. If you've ever been to New York, you're probably well-acquainted with the wonderful tradition of "showtime." No, not the cable network — showtime is when dancers, musicians, and other performers break out in spontaneous performance for commuters on the subway, who are usually so bored with it they don't even bother looking up. But Miami isn't bored! Not yet anyway. That's why Buskerfest is taking over downtown this Friday. Artists will perform throughout the Metromover's Inner Loop from 4 to 6 p.m. before heading to the grand finale in Bayfront Park. Spectators can pick up a Buskerfest passport at any stop to document their experience. Read "The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week" by Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Metromover Inner Loop stations and Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Smokey Robinson: With comedian Wil Shriner. Have a honey you'd like to really impress? Pick up tickets to see the Miracle that is Smokey Robinson at Magic City Casino, and invite your special someone for some tunes that'll have you "Cruisin'" to the aisle to the sounds of church bells ringing. The man has decades' worth of songs that'll have you swaying amorously in no time; whenever he's in town, you'll find him on this list. Robinson, a former VP of Motown, is not just a musical treasure, but a national one as well. The night will kick off with some laughs courtesy of comedian Will Shriner. No clowns, no tears, just a little romance and Smokey on the mic. 7 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $29-$125.
Sacha Robotti. Bass-fueled-house maestro Sacha Robotti is winding down his two-month Welcome to Slothacid fall tour this weekend with a headlining DJ set at Treehouse in Miami Beach. The show, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, will be the second-to-last stop on the 24-date North American run. The breakneck tour itinerary saw the German-born, Los Angeles-based producer touch down in cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C., spinning open-to-close sets in all but two of the places he visited. For Robotti, DJ’ing all night without another artist on support duties allows him to set the vibe from the moment doors open and work the crowd into a climax fueled by booty-bumping bass for hours on end. Read Jaime Sloane's interview with the artist: "Sacha Robotti Brings Slothacid to His Open-to-Close Treehouse Set." 11 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-240-9232; treehousemiami.com. Admission is free before midnight and $15 after via eventbrite.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!