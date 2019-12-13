The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Madonna's Madame X Tour. Madge is heading to the tropics for seven nights of intimate performances at the Fillmore Miami Beach. We've been writing about this blessed once-in-a-lifetime event since Madonna first announced her Madame X tour seven months ago. What separates these Madonna concerts from the pack is that instead of catching her at a spectacle-filled show at the AmericanAirlines Arena, audiences will be able to find her at multi-day residencies taking place at mid-sized venues in major US cities, London, and Paris. A press release said she'll offer "rare and intimate performances to take place exclusively in theaters, giving fans an opportunity to see Madonna in an environment like they never have before." It's almost like a prayer was answered. Saturday, December 14 to Sunday, December 22 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $60-$760. No show will be held on Friday, December 20.

Perpetual Groove. Perpetual Groove originated in Savannah, Georgia, but over the past two decades, South Florida has become a beloved second home for the group. The jam band played Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale every December from 2002 until breaking up in 2013. It reunited in 2015 and made its triumphant return to Culture Room in 2016. The long-standing annual tradition will continue this Friday, December 13, at a venue that keyboardist Matt McDonald says he and the rest of the band hold close to their hearts. “A lot of our longtime fans who have been with us since that first Culture Room show still come out, so there’s a nice family reunion vibe, and the audience always makes it easy to have a great show," he says. Read Jaime Sloane's article on the act, "Perpetual Groove Continues Its Two-Decade Love Affair With Culture Room." Perpetual Groove. With Tand. 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20.

Buskerfest Miami 2019: With Cleaveland Jones, Inez Barlatier, Shenzi, and others. If you've ever been to New York, you're probably well-acquainted with the wonderful tradition of "showtime." No, not the cable network — showtime is when dancers, musicians, and other performers break out in spontaneous performance for commuters on the subway, who are usually so bored with it they don't even bother looking up. But Miami isn't bored! Not yet anyway. That's why Buskerfest is taking over downtown this Friday. Artists will perform throughout the Metromover's Inner Loop from 4 to 6 p.m. before heading to the grand finale in Bayfront Park. Spectators can pick up a Buskerfest passport at any stop to document their experience. Read "The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week" by Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Metromover Inner Loop stations and Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.