Sacha Robotti brings Slothacid to his open-to-close Treehouse set

Bass-fueled house maestro Sacha Robotti is winding down his his two-month Welcome To Slothacid fall tour this weekend with a headlining DJ set at Treehouse on Miami Beach. The show, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, will be the second-to-last stop on the 24-date North American run. The breakneck tour itinerary saw the German-born, Los Angeles-based producer touch down in cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C., spinning open-to-close sets in all but two of the places he visited.

For Robotti, DJing all-night-long without another artist on support duties allows him to set the vibe from the moment doors open and work the crowd into an apex fueled by booty-bumping bass for hours on end.

“You know how much music comes out every week?” he laughs. “I get to play more music that I love, and try out more tracks that I’ve made myself, test out demos and edits, and just be more experimental rather than banging out tracks for an hour-and-a-half, which you kind of have to do when time is limited.”

Robotti's Slothacid brand was born after he moved to Los Angeles four years ago and started throwing raucous warehouse parties which he dubbed ‘Comfort Zone’ events. The Comfort Zone logo was none other than the sloth that still appears on the DJ-producer’s releases, and the fuzzy little guy soon started to take on different forms as fans began tagged him in sloth-related memes and donning sloth-themed attire to Robotti's events. The Berlin-born selector then took his sloth spirit to a California festival where his friends passed out tabs of acid during his set, birthing the Slothacid movement in the process.

"Slothacid is a platform for me to express myself, explore whatever sounds I want in the electronic music realm, and release wearables designed in collaboration with artists like J Miles," Robotti explains. "Slothacid is destined as an output for musical work that I am involved in myself creatively, be it house with a happy note, tech house with emotional depth, cold dark techno, or anything in-between. I encourage my friends and fans to be themselves, let their weirdness shine, their freak flags fly, and their inner sloths come out for an all around positive experience on the dance floor and beyond."

Sacha Robotti spins open-to-close at Halcyon in San Francisco. Photo by Lizzie Rose

The Welcome To Slothacid Tour celebrates the launch of the Robotti’s new Slothacid record label, which launched in August with the fittingly titled four-track EP Welcome To Slothacid. The label will house original works from Robotti exclusively, and the inaugural release demonstrates the veteran producer’s shrewd prowess for creating tech-house tunes anchored by distorted vocals and extraterrestrial synths. On “Tail of a Siren,” Robotti edited the sound of his vocals to evoke the feeling of being trapped in an electric force field.

“My label is a place for me to explore my own sounds,” he explains. “I’m making things that I like to play, and that fulfill me personally rather than trying to follow a certain sound that’s popular.”

The launch of his own label follows a career spent releasing his wobbly, unconventional noises on celebrated curatorial house and techno imprints including Dirtybird, Octopus Records and This Ain’t Bristol. He spent his childhood playing the cello, and immersed himself as a teenager in the underground house and techno scene in his native Brussels. Later on, he earned his Masters degree while studying under legendary Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos. His far-flung musical background is reflected in his versatile productions and DJ sets, which Robotti hopes to bring across the pond once more in 2020.

“I emigrated from Berlin to the states, and I played in the states during the last four years, so the bigger goal now is to grow an international touring schedule again,” Robotti says.

Sacha Robotti headlines Spin in San Diego Photo by Joey Vitalari

For now, Robotti is looking forward to wrapping up his fall tour with a marathon set in a city like Miami, where he feels he can fully express his creative and artistic vision. And with a birth name as eye-catching as Sacha Robotti, clubgoers can reasonably expect a night brimming with unrepentant weirdness.

“I love to start slow, build it up, and go wherever the crowd and I want to go together, rather than deliver a tea-time set,” he beams. “And, people get more bang for their buck! The world can be a dark place, and I’m trying to light it up, even if it’s with music that’s at times dark itself. When I play open-to-close, I incorporate all kinds of music that I love. Love makes the world go round; all are welcome. ”

Sacha Robotti. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-240-9232; treehousemiami.com. Tickets costs $15 or are free before midnight via eventbrite.com.