Cardi B Headlines Vewtopia Music Festival During Super Bowl Weekend

Start practicing your brrrs and your aahhhooowwws, because Cardi B is coming to Miami.

The 27-year-old, Bronx-born bad bitch is the first announced performer for the forthcoming two-day Vewtopia Music Festival, slated to take place at Marlins Park Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, just in time for Super Bowl LIV the following Sunday.

Cardi became a megastar after her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” took over club DJ sets and radio airwaves in 2017. In two years, she has landed 31 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including three number ones (“Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and “Bodak Yellow”) among a string of hot originals and high-profile features. Her personality is the only thing bigger than her success.

A star on and off the stage, she's famous for her hilarious social media videos and unfiltered quips. When she stopped in Miami this past May for Rolling Loud, she was second on the bill only to Atlanta trio Migos (whose member Offset just so happens to be her husband and co-parent of their child). If you need any indication of her commitment as a performer, just check out her live set at Coachella 2018, which she delivered midpregnancy.

With Dominican, Trinidadian, and Spanish roots, Cardi is the perfect bilingual superstar to welcome the new fest in the heart of Miami. Vewtopia is founded by Vew Live! — an American entertainment, marketing, and promotions company that has helped throw shows featuring the likes of Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Ariana Grande. Vewtopia 2020 plans to announce a host of other pop, hip-hop, and Latin talent — as well as art and interactive experiences — to fill 14 hours of musical programming during the two-day festival.

Vewtopia Music Festival 2020. With Cardi B and others. Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 1-877-627-5467; mlb.com/marlins/ballpark. Tickets cost $195 to $395 via vewtopia.com.