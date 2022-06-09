Animal Collective Adds a Fort Lauderdale Date to Its 2022 Tour

Animal Collective is one of those bands that has a pretty devout following. Since the group's inception in Baltimore in the early aughts, the quartet has won over listeners with its signature psychedelic folk and experimental rock sounds.
Back in February, Animal Collective released Time Skiffs, its 11th album and first LP in six years. In conjunction with the album's release, the band announced it would also be going on tour. In December 2021, several dates were announced for March, with more dates through the rest of the spring and summer. But the band was forced to cancel its May and June dates after Avey Tare and Deakin became seriously ill with COVID.
Now the tour is set to resume on June 16 in Houston, followed by a short break, after which Animal Collective comes through Florida with shows in St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando. The South Florida stop is scheduled for July 8 at Revolution Live. The Florida dates seem to have been recently added and hardly acknowledged by the band, but they are listed on the Animal Collective's website. (There was no announced presale; tickets are on sale to the general public.)
With such a vast catalog of music, what Animal Collective will play during its live performance is anyone's guess. Look at setlists from recent shows, and it becomes pretty evident that the foursome seems keen on keeping their audience guessing.
But as any fan knows, any Animal Collective show is a good Animal Collective show. For two decades, the band has been releasing music, most of it met with universal acclaim. Its latest effort, Time Skiffs, has earned praise from critics who point out that it's stronger than its predecessors, 2016's Painting With and 2012's Centipede Hz. (It was the back-to-back-to-back punches of 2005's Feels, 2007's Strawberry Jam, and 2009's Merriweather Post Pavilion that cemented the band's status as critical darlings and fan favorites.)
In addition to their collective work, members Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist, and Deakin have had fruitful solo careers and projects — most notably Panda Bear, who has collaborated with artists like Solange, Pantha du Prince, and Daft Punk.
The band has also collaborated with Miami-based art and environmental collective Coral Morphologic on the 2018 audiovisual album Tangerine Reef. With Panda Bear notably absent from the project, critics felt the band's presentation had lost the pop edge he usually provides.
Animal Collective. 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28.50 via ticketmaster.com.