St. Paul & the Broken Bones Bring the Soul

If you hear St. Paul & the Broken Bones sight unseen, the Alabama neo-soul band conjures images of Al Green sweating while crooning. Singer Paul Janeway chuckles when asked about listeners' preconceptions of his appearance before they see his band live. "When we started, there were assumptions I wouldn't look the way I do," he says. "It's fun to surprise people. I sing the way I sing. It does catch people off-guard."

Janeway had been singing in church since the age of 4. "Church is where I learned that when you sing, you have to give it all you've got," he says. He performed at open-mike nights, but a career in music was something he never foresaw. He was working as a bank teller and attending accounting school when bassist Jesse Phillips persuaded him to start a musical project centered on his unique and powerful voice. "He got together a bunch of musicians because he's more social than I am," Janeway says. "We figured it would be one last musical gasp before we went our separate ways. If it didn't work out, I'd become an accountant and Jesse would go back to Montana, where he's from."