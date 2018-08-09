Dragon Fox Hits the Sweet Spot Between Pop and Cerebral Music

Miami singer/songwriter Gabriela Sotomayor has music in her DNA. This daughter of a Nicaraguan vocalist and a deep-house DJ has been singing and writing for as long as she can remember.

With the release this year of her debut EP, Daytime Odyssey (produced by her friend E Ric ), Gabriela has emerged as Dragon Fox. The first video and single is "Sense of Self," a song in which she collaborates with her longtime partner, Andres Gimenez. The track is a meditation on self-realization and self-love. The video begins with an aerial shot of Dragon Fox swaying in suspended darkness as rhythm swells and ambiance swirls. Once the sub-bass drops, she begins to chant in layered octaves, “Asphyxiated, agitated, frustrated...” and the camera starts to pull back. While the screen fills with dozens and eventually hundreds of Dragon Fox(es), you notice they are all dancing and moving in individual ways to their own tunes.

Asked about the subject matter of “Sense of Self,” Dragon Fox explains: “It’s a coming of age piece about maturity, self-acceptance, and growth from the many-many versions of yourself into one ultimate you. The idea of the ‘self’ is so intricate; I think we can all agree we’re ten different people at the same time. All the individual likes, tastes, and moods we experience are what makes us, essentially us.”