Behind-the-Scenes Stuff You May Have Missed During Rolling Loud 2021

Equity Distribution x D'Usse Artist Lounge

Club Loud

Zoey Dollaz’s ZBachi Food Truck

click to enlarge Travis Scott signs an oversized Cacti can at his stop in downtown Miami. Photo by Weber Shandwick for Cacti

Travis Scott’s Cacti Pop-Up

Packwoods’ Weed Pool

Art by Yesternight and More

Rolling Loud’s Skate Park

Let's face it: If you went to Rolling Loud, you probably went to see your favorite artists and have a great time with your crew. Those who chose to watch the stream online were hard-pressed to miss every artist’s performance, especially after they circulated all over social media. Videos of rappers on stage, artists connecting with other celebrities backstage, and other rare clips from the biggest rap festival in the nation have gone viral.With all eyes on the performers, some might be wondering what else happened at the weekend-long festival.Truth be told, there was way more going on across the festival’s grounds than the threat of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Outside the sweaty mosh pits and the crowded lines for food and drink, Rolling Loud hosted an array of exclusive pop-ups and brand launches that provided extra vibes for patrons and artists alike. Whether it was special drinks from Travis Scott’s Cacti or rapper Zoey Dollaz’s new food truck, ZBachi, the festival was a hub for artists and celebrity-backed brands that wished to connect with their core audience.During our Rolling Loud experience,noticed several activations that catered to rap fans and festival fiends all weekend.Below, in no particular order, are the standout pop-ups we enjoyed the most.There were plenty of places for artists and their entourages to hang out during the festival. One of them was Equity Distribution and D'Usse’s Artist Lounge. Located inside the VIP section to the right of the Ciroc stage, the event allowed special guests like Timbaland and performers like Kenny Mason, Kaash Paige, and Kalan.FrFr to sip on D'Usse cocktails, tour a piece of a Dumont private jet, and partake in an interview with Rolling Loud livestream hosts like Karen Civil and Druski. Equity Distribution, Roc Nation's newest music platform that assists artists with distributing their music and retaining ownership of their masters, and D'Usse, a cognac brand that’s co-owned by Jay-Z, definitely had one of the more popular events at the festival next to Club Loud.Club Loud was jampacked all weekend long, just like every other club in Miami Beach. The extensive, elevated section was located in VIP to the right of the Ciroc stage and gave patrons an experience they’ll never forget. While artists like City Girls, Bobby Shmurda, and each night’s headliners hit up the main stage, Club Loud kept the Ciroc and Deleon flowing. Diddy, the head honcho of Ciroc, turned Club Loud to Club Love when he walked into the building. He celebrated with fellow celebrities including James Harden, Lil Baby, and Timbaland, who also showed up at the exclusive pop-up club.Rapper Zoey Dollaz wasn’t just a festival performer. He also had the opportunity to host a soft opening for his new business, ZBachi. The Haitian food truck came complete with delicious griot, tassot, and legume entrées and a comfortable spot to chow down. Thanks to its location near the artists' lounge, plenty of rappers stopped by the food truck to eat, including Ski Mask the Slump God, IDK, Robb Banks, and Guapdad 4000. Based on the looks on their faces in the video above, the food must've been amazing. Look out for Zoey Dollaz's ZBachi food truck in Miami.Before fans could reach all the stages, they had to pass the Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer pop-up. The seltzer drink created by Travis Scott hosted the multilevel activation, featuring an array of cocktails like “La Flame,” “Cacti Colada,” “It’s Lit,” “Cactus Jack,” and “Cacti Mango Chili.” There were numerous DJ sets, opportunities to win merch, and more. Travis Scott was too busy performing at the festival to drop by, but he hit up a few local spots in downtown Miami on day one. He pulled up in a Cacti truck with his DJ Chase B to pass out his signature drink.Adjacent to the festivities at Club Loud, Packwoods set up its one-of-a-kind weed pool for all CBD enthusiasts to enjoy. The L.A.-based company presented gift boxes of its product to artists like Lil Yachty, Flo Milli, Morray, NLE Choppa, and $not. Packwoods also invited people in the VIP section of the Ciroc stage to come by and dive into its pool of CBD flower, complete with plastic bags full of its product. The line to take photos with the bags of weed was predictably busy throughout the weekend.Upon entering the festival, it was impossible to miss the amazing art pieces scattered throughout the premises. The art, spearheaded by Yesternight, ranged from ginormous Kaws-inspired sculptures at the entrance to graffiti murals around the festival grounds. Visual artists like Claudia La Bianca, Nik Soupé, Cyst, and others contributed stunning works of art on containers and other wall structures specifically for the festival. One mural is dedicated to fallen artists like Nipsey Hussle, Lil Peep, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, and XXXTentacion. There were other pieces inspired by prominent album covers and so much more.The skate park has been a staple at Rolling Loud for years, but the park had a more colorful look this time around. Visual artist Distorted, born Anhia Santana, personally curated the art for this year’s skate park. The ramps were covered with colorful works of art, including her familiar logo depicting a human eye. Skaters were able to glide around the park and even wipe out all over her creative designs, including one unique piece that spells out “culture” with a mixture of letters, a spray-paint can with a mouth, and two fingers on a skateboard.Brown Sugar bourbon’s Pop-Up the VIP section was full of activities and booze, including Brown Sugar bourbon. The pop-up for the whiskey, which is owned by Jamie Foxx, was sold to patrons while they watched the performances, revived their phones at their exclusive charging station, and took videos at their 360-degree photo booth. After the festival, Foxx took to Instagram to talk about the pop-up. ”@brownsugarbourbon was rollin loud in Miami!!!” Foxx wrote in his caption. “People are going crazy for the taste of our new bourbon. @brownsugarbourbon makes life sweet! @rollingloud.”