Concerts

Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Series returns to West Palm Beach

The event will feature jazz vocalist Nikki Kidd, who blends classic and contemporary jazz in her shows.
By Flor FranceschettiJuly 27, 2026
Photo of a jazz singer on stage holding a mic
Bianca Rosarrio performing at a past edition of The Red Velvet Jazz Series.

Photo by Rotary Club of Palm Beach
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If your ideal weeknight involves live jazz, rooftop views, and a glass of wine, the Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Series is bringing that atmosphere back to downtown West Palm Beach.

Following a debut in June, the monthly series returns to Hotel AKA West Palm Beach (695 S. Olive Ave.) on Tuesday, July 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., this time featuring jazz vocalist Nikki Kidd, who blends classic and contemporary jazz in her shows.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, the event transforms the hotel’s rooftop into an intimate jazz lounge, pairing live music with a curated culinary experience from the Blind Monk and panoramic views of the city skyline. And if you want to dress to impress, guests are encouraged to embrace the evening’s red velvet-inspired dress code with sparkly, sophisticated looks inspired by the golden age of jazz.

The inaugural event, held on June 30, featured Bianca Rosarrio & The Smooth Operators Band and brought together local music lovers for an evening celebrating jazz, community, and hospitality. Organizers hope to continue building on that momentum with monthly events held on the last Tuesday of each month.

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“The Red Velvet Jazz Series reflects what makes Palm Beach so special, a vibrant blend of culture, community, and meaningful connections,” says Nicolas Amato, president of the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, in a statement sent to New Times. “Rotary is proud to help create experiences that bring people together, support local artists, and celebrate the joy that live music brings. We invite everyone to join us on the last Tuesday of each month for an unforgettable evening of jazz and fellowship.”

For Paul Tripaldi, past president of the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, the series is about music and connection. “I think music is the ultimate common denominator in life,” Tripaldi says. “We connect through it, we laugh, we cry, we feel inspired. My goal was to reconnect with all these experiences as a community and come together to share our passion for life. The Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Lounge at Hotel AKA may be the best live jazz date night, with a view, in downtown West Palm.”

The Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Series benefits the Palm Beach Rotary Club Foundation and its charitable initiatives. Additional performances are scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24, and Dec. 29.

The Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Series. With Nikki Kidd. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Hotel AKA West Palm, 695 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach; stayaka.com/aka-west-palm; 561-821-2252. Tickets cost from $33 to $128 via Eventbrite.

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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