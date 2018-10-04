Lao: The DJ Bringing Rhythms of Latin America to Swetboxx

Mexican DJ Lao lives for a challenge. When you ask him to define himself, he volunteers: "stubborn," "enthusiastic," and "identity-seeking" Oh, and the man behind a sick alternative mix that he says “challenges” the hell out of electronic dance music also goes by the label, "cultural engineer."

“I just like the concept of how digital-marketing strategies apply to culture,” says the self-taught producer and DJ. Lao — full name Lauro Robles — is devoted to changing the public’s perception of youth. “I’m really interested in challenging what a Latin American kid is [perceived as] nowadays.” He says that niche scenes no longer depend on location. “That’s part of this idea of portraying youth as more of a broad mission of culture.”

Born and raised in Texcoco, a little city in Mexico, a 15-year-old Lao watched MTV’s alternative music show, 120 Minutes. He became hooked on producing from there. “I went to a show in Mexico City, and I remember how I went home and just deleted everything on my computer that wasn’t 100 percent electronic.” The eager innovator even bought used books on Amazon to learn how to use DJ software.“I just went mad crazy for it,” he says.