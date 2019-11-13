Rakastella Finalizes 2019 Lineup With DJ Tennis, Call Super, and Or:la

After a prolonged campaign of announcements and seemingly last-minute gets, Rakastella has put the finishing touches on its stacked lineup.

As speculated, festival co-creator DJ Tennis — who also co-founded the Life and Death record label — will in fact play a set at the 16-hour party on Saturday, December 7. Electronic artists Call Super and Or:la have also joined the gathering, which will take place at Historic Virginia Key Beach. The trio join last month's lineup additions: Motor City Drum Ensemble, Danny Daze, and Eclair Fifi were added alongside amenities such as a Hi-Fi Tea Garden curated by Miami's own Terrestrial Funk as well as a VIP village with massages and hors d'oeuvres. Previously announced acts include Ben UFO, Soul Clap, Dixon, and Marie Davidson.

The addition of Or:la marks yet another female addition to a festival bill that's notably teeming with women, including Jayda G, DJ Minx, Öona Dahl, Aurora Halal, and others.

Rakastella has also announced its 2019 edition will place an emphasis on environmentally-friendly sustainability initiatives. Single-use plastics will be banned on-site, and according to a press release "a fleet of volunteers" will patrol for litter throughout the night as well as conduct a beach cleanup immediately post-party.

Check out the full Rakastella 2019 lineup below:

Âme (Live)

Aurora Halal

Ben UFO

Call Super

Danny Daze

Dixon

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis

Eclair Fifi

Jayda G

John Talabot

Kink (Live)

Marie Davidson

Mor Elian

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Öona Dahl

Or:la

Palms Trax

Soul Clap

Tara Brooks

Will Renuart

Rakastella. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.net. Tickets cost $45 to $225 via residentadvisor.net.