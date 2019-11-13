 


    Herban Planet
4
Rakastella
Rakastella
Photo by Tasya

Rakastella Finalizes 2019 Lineup With DJ Tennis, Call Super, and Or:la

Douglas Markowitz | November 13, 2019 | 2:03pm
AA

After a prolonged campaign of announcements and seemingly last-minute gets, Rakastella has put the finishing touches on its stacked lineup.

As speculated, festival co-creator DJ Tennis — who also co-founded the Life and Death record label — will in fact play a set at the 16-hour party on Saturday, December 7. Electronic artists Call Super and Or:la have also joined the gathering, which will take place at Historic Virginia Key Beach. The trio join last month's lineup additions: Motor City Drum Ensemble, Danny Daze, and Eclair Fifi were added alongside amenities such as a Hi-Fi Tea Garden curated by Miami's own Terrestrial Funk as well as a VIP village with massages and hors d'oeuvres. Previously announced acts include Ben UFO, Soul Clap, Dixon, and Marie Davidson.

The addition of Or:la marks yet another female addition to a festival bill that's notably teeming with women, including Jayda G, DJ Minx, Öona Dahl, Aurora Halal, and others.

Rakastella has also announced its 2019 edition will place an emphasis on environmentally-friendly sustainability initiatives. Single-use plastics will be banned on-site, and according to a press release "a fleet of volunteers" will patrol for litter throughout the night as well as conduct a beach cleanup immediately post-party.

Check out the full Rakastella 2019 lineup below:

Âme (Live)
Aurora Halal
Ben UFO
Call Super
Danny Daze
Dixon
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis
Eclair Fifi
Jayda G
John Talabot
Kink (Live)
Marie Davidson
Mor Elian
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Öona Dahl
Or:la
Palms Trax
Soul Clap
Tara Brooks
Will Renuart

Rakastella. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.net. Tickets cost $45 to $225 via residentadvisor.net.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

