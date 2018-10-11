The Nude Party Brings Psychedelic Debauchery to Las Rosas

Nude Party frontman Patton Magee believes the band would be selling a lot more records if the musicians lived in the Sixties. How can a 2018 group
The Nude Party is an 11-track record featuring catchy choruses, slide-guitar riffs, and cosmic organ keystrokes. It was released by New West Records and produced by Black Lips drummer Oakley Munson, who invited them to live in his home in the Catskills. "He's a refiner," says frontman Patton Magee. "What he tends to do is trim the fat from the songs." Now, the Nude Party musicians spend most of their days in the mountains with Munson going to drive-in theaters, visiting pumpkin patches, and most importantly. making music in the basement.
They understand that most venues that take themselves seriously wouldn't really appreciate six naked dudes on stage. "The more that people buy your records and buy tickets to
"We intend to do what we do for a long time," Magee declares. The video for their single "Chevrolet Van" shows the band struggling through their day jobs yet having a blast performing together at the local club every night, and eventually growing old while doing it. The band is dedicated to getting along, collaborating and working together for a long time— while still having fun, of course. Their dynamic only make sense after years of living together. "There are influences of all six of us individually," Magee says. "Everyone brings their ideas to the table."
While they can still be seen touring around in their green Ford Econoline E350 Van (that they hope to replace soon), the future has high hopes for the Nude Party. Once the tour has ended, the band plans to fly home to North Carolina, spend time with their families, and finally return to the mountains of New York to delve back into their creative mindset of making music.
The Nude Party. With Glove, Fat Sun, and Kinda Culty. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave, Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
