The Nude Party Brings Psychedelic Debauchery to Las Rosas

Nude Party frontman Patton Magee believes the band would be selling a lot more records if the musicians lived in the Sixties. How can a 2018 group could grasp the cosmic retro vibe of rhe Doors, Velvet Underground and early Rolling Stones? The Nude Party originated in the debauchery and bonding of six freshmen dudes from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. The name says it all; The band would perform psychedelia fully nude at house parties. The band released its debut, self-titled album this past July and will play Las Rosas on October 17, now fully clothed.

The Nude Party is an 11-track record featuring catchy choruses, slide-guitar riffs, and cosmic organ keystrokes. It was released by New West Records and produced by Black Lips drummer Oakley Munson, who invited them to live in his home in the Catskills. "He's a refiner," says frontman Patton Magee. "What he tends to do is trim the fat from the songs." Now, the Nude Party musicians spend most of their days in the mountains with Munson going to drive-in theaters, visiting pumpkin patches, and most importantly. making music in the basement.