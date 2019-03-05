New Rock 'n' Roll Talk Show The Florida Room Aims to Be Miami's Tiny Desk

At a holiday party this winter, Miami musicians Nick County and Juan Ledesma commiserated over the city's lack of multimedia platforms for live performances. They longed for the kind of sleek, curated web content produced by beloved indie institutions such as Seattle's KEXP and NPR's Tiny Desk, but for Miami.

"Nick called the next day to say that we needed to take initiative or else no one would," Ledesma recalls. The following week, the two met to discuss the project, and after they brought on collaborators Alexa Wolman and Jacuzzi Boys' Danny Kokomo, The Florida Room was born.

Dubbed "Miami’s premier rock 'n’ roll talk show," the new video series is produced, hosted, and directed by musicians. It combines high-definition, professionally recorded in-studio performances with interviews providing off-the-cuff insights into the artists' processes.