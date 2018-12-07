Rick Moon Releases "Experimental and Rocking" Video for "Cracker Jack"

"I have a love-hate relationship with Miami," Rick Moon says. His new video, "Cracker Jack," set to debut with a party at Gramps Saturday, December 15, exemplifies his mixed feelings about his adopted hometown. In the video for "Cracker Jack," a psychedelic, Flaming Lips- esque song that will be the opening track on his forthcoming album, Moon is clad in an absurd mask while about to enter a surprise party. Instead of reveling in a good time, he finds himself arrested and on trial before taking the stage to jam.

"The song is about telling the worst parts of you to fuck off. It had the connotations of being immature. My girlfriend had the idea that the video should show me wearing a mask instead of me being me. The director [Nick County] took that idea and made it his own. He bought a keg and made a party out of the video. There's so many characters in the video, all these local musicians like the Jacuzzi Boys. We ended up with an artful video that's also a reminder of how great the night was."