Local Production Team Dishes on What It Was Like Working on Miami Marlins' #OurColores Music

If you live in Miami, you couldn't miss the Marlins' rebranding campaign. Last month, everything from street murals to Twitter teases hinted a new look was coming to Florida's Major League Baseball team. The promotion was titled #OurColores, and after much anticipation and guessing by fans and the media, those colors were revealed: Caliente Red, Miami Blue, Midnight Black, and Slate Gray.

It's out with the kaleidoscope of colors of the last Marlins rebrand and stadium opening only six years ago, and in with a Miami Vice-style theme surrounding a much more subdued, classic font and branding.

The Marlins are officially no longer Jeffrey Loria's Marlins. And they're going to great lengths to let that fact be known. The #OurColores campaign is just the latest attempt to start anew.

To capture the feel, vibe, and look of Miami, Derek Jeter and the Marlins reached out to local artists and musicians to get it right. On the music side, the organization tapped a local production team, the Pushers, to produce and write all the music that themes #OurColores.

According to Pushers member Kevin Cooper, the Marlins wanted to use locals for their campaign because essentially that's what the team is trying to do with the community and fans: capture, support, and cater to locals in a way the Fish haven't done before.

Cooper says the sounds the Pushers produced came about naturally, as expected.

"We set out to create a sound that fully embodies the Miami that we live and breathe every day — the multicultural and multilingual Miami that we all know and love," Cooper tells New Times. "We had some sounds in mind, but truthfully, the track came together really organically. We didn't want any of it to feel forced. We started with a groove we could all get behind and then from there added all the bells and whistles, which all led up to the trap crescendo and logo reveal at the end."

The Pushers have worked with artists such as Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar, Tech Ni9e, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Rick Ross, and Nas, Cooper says. The production team has also won a Grammy and a Latin Grammy, received an Emmy nomination, and scored multiple gold records. In light of those accolades, resumé, and accomplishments, along with the Pushers' local connections, it's no wonder the Marlins reached out to them for theme music for #OurColores.

Cooper says #OurColores was a pleasure to work on, mainly because the project was worthwhile when considering what it means for locals.

"It was awesome being part of a project that the main goal was to involve and try to pull a city together. We've all been really involved in the scene down here for years and years. To be the ones who represent all of us was an honor."