Hocus Pocus 2024 Lineup: Nina Kraviz, Charlotte de Witte, Martinez Brothers, and More

The festival will take place October 31-November 2 at the Hialeah venue and will feature performances by heavy hitters like the Martinez Brothers, Charlotte de Witte, Jamie Jones, and Nina Kraviz.
Also on the lineup are acts like UK techno extraordinaire Eli Brown, who has gained momentum in the past year thanks to tracks like "Diamonds on My Mind" and "Be the One." German techno queen Lilly Palmer will also make an appearance, so expect to dance along to tracks like "We Control," "Hare Ram," and her collaboration with Eli Brown, "Gasoline."
A handful of Afro-house acts are also on the lineup, with Amémé, Francis Mercier, and Nitefreak representing one of the hottest emerging subgenres. The trio is responsible for Ibiza staples such as "Ando High," "Sete," and "Premier Gaou."
Meanwhile, the Martinez Brothers are no strangers to Hocus Pocus, having played the 2022 edition alongside Jamie Jones for a back-to-back set. Belgian producer and Kntxt music label boss Charlotte de Witte first played at Hocus Pocus' inaugural edition back in 2021, while Nina Kraviz will be making her festival debut this year.
Of course, plenty of local Miami talent is also on the bill, including Ms. Mada, Jonny From Space, Bakke, Danyelino, Miguelle & Tons, Malóne, and Sister System.
Tickets for Hocus Pocus go on sale Thursday, July 11. The presale starts at noon, and the sale to the general public begins at 2 p.m. You can register here to be part of the presale.
Below is the full Hocus Pocus 2024 lineup:
- Ahmed Spins
- Alex Wann
- Alezsandro
- Amémé
- Andy Martinez
- Anna
- Artbat
- Austin Millz
- Bakke
- Ben Sterling
- Blackchild
- Caiiro
- Carl Craig
- Cassian
- Charlotte de Witte
- Chasewest
- Chris Avantgarde
- Christian AB
- Classmatic
- Coco & Breezy
- Danyelino
- Dennis Cruz
- Dimmish
- Eli Brown
- Elias Garcia
- Eliza Rose
- Francis Mercier
- Idriss D
- Indira Paganotto
- Jaden Thompson
- Jamie Jones
- Jonny From Space
- Joseph Capriati
- Josh Baker
- Kevin de Vries
- Kilimanjaro
- KinAhau
- KY William
- Layla Benitez
- LF System
- Lilly Palmer
- Luciano
- Maher Daniel
- Malóne
- Marcel Dettmann
- Massano
- Matt Martinez
- Max Stern
- Maz
- Miguelle & Tons
- Miluhska
- Monoky
- Moodymann
- Ms. Mada
- Natalia Roth
- Nico Moreno
- Nii Tei
- Nina Kraviz
- Nitefreak
- Odd Mob
- Oguz
- Patrick Mason
- Quest
- Risa Taniguchi
- Rossi.
- Shlømo
- Sister System
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- The Martinez Brothers
- Tiffy Vera
- Trym
- Victoria
- VTSS
- Wakyin
- Wheats
- X Club.