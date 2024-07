Hocus Pocus 2024 Lineup: Nina Kraviz, Charlotte de Witte, Martinez Brothers, and More

Ahmed Spins

Alex Wann

Alezsandro

Amémé

Andy Martinez

Anna

Artbat

Austin Millz

Bakke

Ben Sterling

Blackchild

Caiiro

Carl Craig

Cassian

Charlotte de Witte

Chasewest

Chris Avantgarde

Christian AB

Classmatic

Coco & Breezy

Danyelino

Dennis Cruz

Dimmish

Eli Brown

Elias Garcia

Eliza Rose

Francis Mercier

Idriss D

Indira Paganotto

Jaden Thompson

Jamie Jones

Jonny From Space

Joseph Capriati

Josh Baker

Kevin de Vries

Kilimanjaro

KinAhau

KY William

Layla Benitez

LF System

Lilly Palmer

Luciano

Maher Daniel

Malóne

Marcel Dettmann

Massano

Matt Martinez

Max Stern

Maz

Miguelle & Tons

Miluhska

Monoky

Moodymann

Ms. Mada

Natalia Roth

Nico Moreno

Nii Tei

Nina Kraviz

Nitefreak

Odd Mob

Oguz

Patrick Mason

Quest

Risa Taniguchi

Rossi.

Shlømo

Sister System

Sparrow & Barbossa

The Martinez Brothers

Tiffy Vera

Trym

Victoria

VTSS

Wakyin

Wheats

X Club.

Halloween may be three months away, but that hasn't stopped the folks at Factory Town from getting everyone excited for the spooky season by announcing this year's Hocus Pocus lineup.The festival will take place October 31-November 2 at the Hialeah venue and will feature performances by heavy hitters like the Martinez Brothers, Charlotte de Witte , Jamie Jones, and Nina Kraviz Also on the lineup are acts like UK techno extraordinaire Eli Brown, who has gained momentum in the past year thanks to tracks like "Diamonds on My Mind" and "Be the One." German techno queen Lilly Palmer will also make an appearance, so expect to dance along to tracks like "We Control," "Hare Ram," and her collaboration with Eli Brown, "Gasoline."A handful of Afro-house acts are also on the lineup, with Amémé, Francis Mercier, and Nitefreak representing one of the hottest emerging subgenres. The trio is responsible for Ibiza staples such as "Ando High," "Sete," and "Premier Gaou."Meanwhile, the Martinez Brothers are no strangers to Hocus Pocus, having played the 2022 edition alongside Jamie Jones for a back-to-back set. Belgian producer and Kntxt music label boss Charlotte de Witte first played at Hocus Pocus' inaugural edition back in 2021, while Nina Kraviz will be making her festival debut this year.Of course, plenty of local Miami talent is also on the bill, including Ms. Mada, Jonny From Space , Bakke, Danyelino, Miguelle & Tons, Malóne , and Sister System.Tickets for Hocus Pocus go on sale Thursday, July 11. The presale starts at noon, and the sale to the general public begins at 2 p.m. You can register here to be part of the presale.Below is the full Hocus Pocus 2024 lineup: