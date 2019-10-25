The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Maroon 5. Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine knows where to go when he wants to party. “It was great times, epic times,” he says of flying a group of friends from his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, to the Delano South Beach for his 30th birthday. Too bad it happened only once. “It’s probably the only time I’ve ever done anything big for my birthday,” Valentine, now 41 and living in Los Angeles, says, laughing. Though Miami Beach might be a culture shock to a bunch of guys from the Midwest, taking risks is nothing new for Valentine. “I remember being in the station wagon I inherited from my parents in front of my college apartment in Lincoln, talking to a friend of mine,” he says of making the life-altering decision to drop out of college and pursue a music career. The two young men rolled west to the City of Angels, where Valentine soon found himself astounded by the talent of the alternative rock band Kara’s Flowers. It was the first time he saw Adam Levine and the crew perform. Read the rest of Wendy Rhodes' story about Maroon 5's inception, "Maroon 5's James Valentine on New Single: 'It's About Something Bigger.'" 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $104 to $354 via ticketmaster.com.

Nina Kraviz. Sure, it might not be as on-theme as the blood rave from Blade, but Club Space and Link Miami Rebels have put together a pretty vicious bill for pre-Halloween weekend. Russian techno queen Nina Kraviz will return for what must be her fourth or fifth Miami set in the past two years (not that we're complaining), and Rampa and &ME of the Berlin-based Keinemusik will round out the stellar lineup. Space resident DJs Andres Line and Thunderpony will spin. Check out this bass-heavy show and the rest of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley's "The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." With Rampa and &Me. 11 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60.

EXPAND Damo Suzuki Photo by Michelle Heighway

Damo Suzuki. While the term "mindfulness" has been hashtagged to the point of near meaninglessness, musician Damo Suzuki long ago perfected the art of staying present in the moment. If the acclaimed singer and lyricist has a definable creative process, it's fueled by sheer improvisation and indifference to the achievements of his notable past. From 1970 to 1973, Suzuki was the lead singer of the German experimental rock band Can. The collective released a series of albums that were as intense as they were visionary. Its early-'70s output — Tago Mago (1971), Ege Bamyasi (1972), and Future Days (1973) — seemed to have no precedents. Can's influence has been acknowledged by innovative musicians ranging from Brian Eno and Sonic Youth to PiL and Radiohead. Read the rest of Daniel A. Brown's interview with the Can frontman, "Damo Suzuki, Frontman of Can, Will Launch His First American Tour in 12 Years in Miami." With Sound Carriers, Dory y Eli, Pocket of Lollipops, Womanmay, and Jaialai. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Mana Contemporary at 777 International Mall, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371; manacontemporary.com. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

RAM. Of his homeland, Richard A. Morse, founder of the Haitian band RAM (his initials) says, “It’s a wonderful place here, with a wonderful tradition and wonderful people. They treat you like family. I mean, I’m not telling everyone to get on a plane and come on over right now...." He founded the band three decades ago, when he purchased and took up residence in an old Port-au-Prince Victorian inn known as the Hôtel Oloffson, where RAM also performs weekly. For now, there is an easier way to experience Haiti. This week, Haitian music aficionados, including many from South Florida's Haitian diaspora, will fill the North Beach Bandshell for a RAM concert sponsored by Miami’s Rhythm Foundation. Read Julienne Gage's article on RAM, "RAM Connects With the Haitian Diaspora at the North Beach Bandshell." 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202. Tickets cost $25 via rhythmfoundation.com.

Bastille. Bastille has sold more than 8 million albums and amassed more than 6.5 billion streams globally since the band erupted with its first hit single, "Pompeii," in 2013. But even hot Britpop bands get the blues. After "Pompeii" went multiplatinum, lead vocalist Dan Smith found himself struggling to inhabit his new identity as a rock star. “You write songs in your bedroom; then you’re suddenly in a band that people know,” Smith tells New Times in advance of Bastille's show at downtown Miami's Bayfront Park Amphitheater this Sunday, October 27. Having viewed himself primarily as a songwriter and record producer, Smith confides, he felt like an imposter. He couldn’t shake the feeling that Bastille’s success wouldn't last. Read Colin Daniels' entire interview with Smith, "Britpop Fave Bastille Imports Doom Days to Bayfront Park." With Joywave. 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $30.25 to $69.50 via livenation.com.