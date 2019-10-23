The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 24

Who said "Hot Girl Summer" was over? This is Miami, where summer never ends and hot girls are the only kind in existence. Miami's edition of RapCaviar Live, Spotify's concert rendition of its popular hip-hop playlist, will prove it with an all-female extravaganza Thursday night. Megan Thee Stallion — the patron saint of "Hot Girl Summer" herself — will headline, with Kash Doll, Saweetie, Melii, and Miami legend Trina supporting. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $35.50 via livenation.com.

The Chainsmokers will stop by the AA Arena this Thursday in support of the EDM/production duo's upcoming third studio album, World War Joy. Joining them on the fall run of the tour is the Australian indie-rock outfit 5 Seconds of Summer, with whom the Chainsmokers collaborated on the track "Who Do You Love." The lineup will also include Canadian rising star Lennon Stella, who collaborated with the duo on the single "Takeaway." 7 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $25.50 to $115.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Founded in 1997, the nonprofit storytelling group the Moth has proliferated into a theme-based storytelling phenomenon that holds open-mike events across the United States and beyond — not to mention it's also a wildly popular podcast. This Thursday, ten winners of the Miami-based StorySLAM events will compete for the title of GrandSLAM champion by telling all-new, all-original stories. Hosted at the Olympia Theater, Thursday's championship will be the fourth-annual Miami edition of the event. 8 p.m. Thursday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via tickets.olympiatheater.org.

Friday, October 25

Sure, it might not be as on-theme as the blood rave from Blade, but Club Space and Link Miami Rebels have put together a pretty vicious bill for pre-Halloween weekend. Russian techno queen Nina Kraviz will return for what must be her fourth or fifth Miami set in the past two years (not that we're complaining), and Rampa and &ME of the Berlin-based Keinemusik will round out the stellar lineup. Space resident DJs Andres Line and Thunderpony will spin. 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Fetish Factory's Fetish Ball: See Friday. Photo by Alisa Ruiner

Head to the Fetish Factory's infamous Fetish Ball at the Manor Complex this Friday. Expect eye-catching shows from a mix of world-famous fetish performers and go-go girls, who'll cast bewitching vibes on the dance floor. An impressive lineup of DJs will keep partygoers in a spooky trance all night as the venue is transformed into a naughty ball. 10 p.m. Friday at the Manor Complex, 855 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $35 via fetishfactory.com.

In what can only be seen as a commentary on the lack of adequate public transportation in this dysfunctional city, the theme for this year's Wynwood Fear Factory is "The Haunted Station." The 2019 edition of the annual Halloween rave features a scary good bill of EDM heavy-hitters, including Illenium, Knife Party, and Gareth Emery. You won't want to get off this wild ride. 7 p.m. Friday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $60 via tixr.com.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, the dry-witted Brit comedy centering around love and grief has captured the hearts of critics and fans alike. Originally adapted from a one-woman play Waller-Bridge performed at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the award-winning show will screen at Gables Cinema this Friday through Sunday. Fleabag and Waller-Bridge have been in the news following the triumph of the Amazon Original series at last month's Emmys. Noon and 1:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $20.

Damo Suzuki: See Saturday. Michelle Heighway

Saturday, October 26

Japanese-born Damo Suzuki, known for his unforgettable vocal style in experimental krautrock projects such as Can, will return stateside after more than a decade. He'll play in Miami for one night only and for the first time ever. Taking over the 777 Mall, Suzuki will deliver his notorious live improvisational sounds, with local support from Dory y Eli, Pocket of Lollipops, Womanmay, and Jaialai, plus selectors Carter Jackson-Brown and DJ Rat. 7 p.m. Saturday at 777 International Mall, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami; manacontemporary.com. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

Whether or not you have kids, it's hard not to yearn for the innocent Halloween festivals of one's childhood. It's easy to miss trick-or-treating in fun costumes when the alternative is clubbing as a sexy witch. How tiresome! Relive your youth at the Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival. Not only will you be able to find the perfect pumpkin for carving, but there will also be food, carnival rides, a corn maze, a dress-your-own-scarecrow village, and plenty of photo ops. Plus, children under 2 get in free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Following the recent announcement that Technique Records will move to a larger space also occupied by Wish You Were Gear (a vintage synthesizer/electronics/gear shop powered by Adam Gersten of Gramps), Miami is gearing up for the grand unveiling. The opening party will go down Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and continue from noon to 6 p.m. the following day. Celebrations include a solid lineup of DJs — including Greg Beato, Hiltronix, and Mike Deuce — plus happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and grub from the Pizza Tropical food truck. 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free.

Sunday, October 27

For some ungodly reason, Kate Bush has never enjoyed the same level of success in the States as in her homeland of England. Maybe she's just too sensitive for us. Take, for instance, her 1989 album, The Sensual World: With its mix of folksy instrumentation and modern synthesizer production, along with Bush's literary, feminine sensibility, it went only gold in the United States, making it her most successful record here. Form your own opinion about this excellent album at Sweat Records and Soundlux Audio's Classic Album Sundays, where The Sensual World will be played on a state-of-the-art sound system. 5 p.m. Sunday at Soundlux Audio, 120 NW 25th St., Suite 302, Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Clairo: See Monday. Photo by Hart Leshkina

Monday, October 28

It's hard not to feel some type of way when you hear the sweet, sad songs of singer Clairo. Breaking out in 2018 thanks to the melancholy bedroom pop of "Pretty Girl" and "4EVER," she released her debut album, Immunity, featuring production from Vampire Weekend's Rostam, earlier this year to positive reviews. Although she's been somewhat dogged by accusations of nepotism — her father is a marketing executive with music industry connections — it's easy to see the appeal of her pleasant, relatable tunes. She'll perform this week at Revolution after openers Yello and Beabadoobee. 7 p.m. Monday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $20.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday, October 29

It's been remade at least twice — three times if you count that sick guitar banger from Radiohead — but if you've never seen the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers, now is your chance. The classic sci-fi film of the Cold War era, screening at Gables Cinema for Halloween, can be read in different ways depending on your political persuasion. Is it a metaphor for Communist infiltration, or is it just the opposite — a potent reaction against Red Scare hysteria turning Americans into rightist lackeys through a campaign of political repression? Up to you, mate! 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $8 via gablescinema.com.

Located in the heart of Wynwood, Growler USA is getting in the Halloween spirit and hosting a special Hocus Pocus-themed trivia night. Select a captain who can reserve your team's seats, and prepare for battle at this locals' favorite brewery. Just don't free a coven of witches while you're at it. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Growler USA, 337 NW 25th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, October 30

The whole scary-clown thing is getting kinda old. We've had two It movies in the past three years. Joker is sending everyone into hysterics. It's enough. If you prefer your clowns to be funny, Ru Paul's Drag Race contestant Bianca Del Rio will bring her show, It's Jester Joke, to the Olympia Theater on Mischief Night. Let's hope the only twisted part of this show will be the sense of humor of this "clown in a gown." 8 p.m. Wednesday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. Tickets cost $39.50 to $199 via tickets.olympiatheater.org.