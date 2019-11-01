The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Day of the Dead Brouhaha at Las Rosas with Ordinary Boys. This day is reserved for celebrating the life of past loved ones, so it's only fitting that we ought to jam out to music from the past too. Headlining Las Rosas’ Day of the Dead Brouhaha: Ordinary Boys, South Florida’s only Smiths/Morrissey tribute band. The party starts later in the evening, but head to the bar early to frame your perfect selfie in front of the iconic neon flower. Read all of "The Best Día de los Muertos Celebrations in Miami" by Carolina Del Busto. 10 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Chamber Music at ICA First Fridays. Not every "best concert" has to have you sweating like it's 100 degrees on the sand. Some of the finest musical events can be pretty chill — like this week's ICA First Fridays offering, Uprising, featurng a pretty radical lineup. The museum invites chamber musicians to perform pieces by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Chico Buarque, and other sophisticated composers from North and South America. The choices were inspired by the ICA's exhibition, "Paulo Nazareth: Melee," featuring paintings by the Brazilian artist depicting the Lava Jato political scandal that continues to roil his country. Read more of "The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week" by Douglas Markowitz and Olivia McAuley. 6 p.m. Friday, November 1, at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

Related Stories The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Skull & Bones at New World Center. Conductor Steve Hackman has been called "classical music's own Dr. Frankenstein," owing to his penchant for combining contrasting sounds — such as the music of Tchaikovsky with Drake, or Beethoven with Coldplay. For this Late Night at the New World Symphony event, aptly titled Skull & Bones, Hackman has prepared a program inspired by all things Halloween and Day of the Dead. The concert features DJ sets, video displays, and specially crafted drinks. Costumes are encouraged. When's the next time you’ll be able to attend the symphony dressed as a slutty nurse and have it deemed acceptable? Read all of "The Best Día de los Muertos Celebrations in Miami" by Carolina Del Busto. 9 p.m. Friday, November 1, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-680-5866; nws.edu. Tickets cost $45.

EXPAND Raise the Dead: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Raise the Dead

Raise the Dead. With Audiofly, Nico Stojan, and others. The first thing the organizers of the upcoming Raise the Dead minifestival on the outskirts of Wynwood want people to know: No, they are not hosting a party in the City of Miami Cemetery. “A lot of people are asking, and we have to explain to them that’s it’s not in the cemetery," festival cofounder Melissa Meruelo reports. She explains that the new Día de los Muertos-themed party set for Saturday, November 2, will happen next door, in an empty lot adjacent to the graveyard where Julia Tuttle, William Burdine, and other prominent deceased Miamians are interred. Nevertheless, it's a fittingly spooky setting for a festival themed after Day of the Dead. Read Douglas Markowitz's interview about the event, "Party Sustainably Next to a Cemetery at Raise the Dead Festival Near Wynwood." 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets start at $29 via raisethedeadmiami.com.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: With Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and others. Music sung by Latinx people is in high demand these days. That's one good reason to have already snagged tickets for this year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The other reason, of course, is Jennifer Lopez. The bronzed babe who doesn't age has twins, a Vegas residency, is out on her It's My Party Tour, is doing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, is staring in the film Marry Me, and is set to receive the 2019 iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award at this weekend's celebration. But wait! There's more! Daddy Yankee will be casting a reggaeton spell on the AmericanAirlines Arena alongside trap artist Ozuna, and others. 8 p.m., Saturday, November 2, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $20-$189.