The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 31

You know what they say about a gay Halloween party (or, at least, what 30 Rock says about them). If you're here and queer, head to Gramps for Double Stubble's free Halloween extravaganza, presenting the drag stylings of Madonovan, Opulence, Persephone Von Lips, and Regina Black and music by DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, and Sunburn Collective. The outfits are extraordinary at this weekly drag show, so imagine the costumes the performers will slip into for Halloween. 9 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Costumes are encouraged this Halloween at the event space/food hall the Citadel. Start the festivities by catching an explosive set by the electronic powerhouse Richie Hell. The Miami music veteran, known for his eclectic sound and multisensory performances, is set to perform an extra-special set, accompanied by his full band. The early-evening show will also feature DJ Eveava and other special guests. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave, Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Sure, you probably have to get up to work the next morning, so why even bother going to sleep? Spend Halloween night at Club Space and get caffeinated to holy hell, because the downtown club will deliver a stacked lineup this Thursday. House master Damian Lazarus will headline the whole bloody affair, Monolink will spin a live set, and Blond:ish will keep the party going. Resident DJs Danyelino and Thunderpony will also be in the house. Costumes are encouraged. 11 p.m. Thursday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40.

Friday, November 1

ICA First Fridays have a pretty radical program for this month's free musical performance. For Uprising, the museum will invite chamber musicians to perform pieces by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Chico Buarque, and other sophisticated composers from North and South America. The choices were inspired by the ICA's exhibition "Paulo Nazareth: Melee," featuring paintings by the Brazilian artist depicting the Lava Jato political scandal that continues to roil his country. 6 p.m. Friday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos this Friday at the backyard oasis the Broken Shaker. The poolside bar at the Freehand Hotel will host the party, featuring a live mariachi band and DJ sets from Pirate Stereo. Enjoy authentic tacos and tostadas by chef Jimmy Lebron, and get your face painted by artist Nicole Salgar. You're also invited to bring offerings to add to the bar's traditional altar. 8 p.m. Friday at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Raise the Dead: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Raise the Dead

Saturday, November 2

If you're burnt out on Halloween, take a siesta at Raise the Dead. This 12-hour festival dedicated to Day of the Dead takes a different approach to partying. Besides killer DJs, street performers, a haunted house, and a costume contest, there will also be a wellness dome offering yoga, energy healing, and other decidedly not spooky activities, albeit in a lot next door to the City of Miami Cemetery. Inspired by the traditional customs of the Mexican holiday, the party will also promote green initiatives such as a single-use plastic ban and art made from recycled materials. 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday at 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami; raisethedeadmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $29.

Promoting local businesses and inspiring green community practices, the Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh-annual Green Day Festival this Saturday. The street fest will offer more than 100 exhibitors, including food trucks, craft breweries, artisanal booths, and green markets, as well as a decked-out kids' zone, all spanning five blocks between 95th and 100th Streets on NE Second Avenue. Explore the festival or head to the main stage to catch live music. 3:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Miami Shores, NE Second Avenue between 95th and 100th Streets; greendaymiamishores.com. Admission is free.

Are you the kind of person who loves to find unique and interesting products while patronizing local brands? Well, why the heck not? Get into the spirit at Markets for Makers' Miami stop, happening this weekend in the Design District. Admission gets you a reusable tote bag (you can never have enough tote bags) and access to dozens of interesting local producers. Artisanal food and sweets, adorable fashion accessories, breathtaking artworks, handmade home goods — you probably don't need any of it, but who cares? Noon Saturday and Sunday at the Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; marketsformakers.com. Tickets cost $7.

Sunday, November 3

Alternative holidays are so much fun. First, there was Galentine's Day, about celebrating female friendships instead of a greeting card company–approved conception of love. Now, in the same spirit, Daybreaker MIA is putting on Dusk: Friendsgiving Fest, a celebration of friendship and camaraderie before Thanksgiving. There will be a Turkey Day-worthy feast provided by Manitoba Harvest, as well as yoga and a chill Sunday garden party led by Dude Skywalker. It's all free, but RSVP is required. The secret location will be announced closer to the party. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at a location to be announced. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Cirque Mei: See Sunday. Photo courtesy of artist management / Arsht Center

The world-renowned Cirque Mei, with its vibrant traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts, is coming to Miami. Founded in 1976, the elite troupe has been showcasing its artists and acrobats around the world for almost 50 years. It will perform many of the most popular Chinese circus routines, including hoop diving, lion dancing, collective bicycle skills, flying meteors, foot juggling with umbrellas, female contortion, and ladder balancing. 4 p.m. Sunda, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $49.

The South Beach Chamber Ensemble will demonstrate the delights of the string quartet this Sunday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Listen to the works of Joseph Haydn and Dmitri Shostakovich, innovators of symphony in their respective time periods, set against the backdrop of an urban South Beach oasis. 6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; mbgarden.org; 305-673-7256. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

Monday, November 4

Karaoke is back in a big way at Gramps. The reimagined event takes over the bar's main stage on the tropical patio. The new and improved party, hosted by Oly Virago and dubbed Let's Sang 2.0, embraces music nerd-dom by allowing participants to sing their go-to tunes on the same stage as professional acts. 9 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; gramps.com; 305-699-2669; Admission is free.

Choked Up: See Tuesday. Photo by Kate Hoos

Tuesday, November 5

The Brooklyn-based punk powerhouse Choked Up will take its energetic sound to the Little Haiti record store Sweat Records this Tuesday. Also on the bill are the local grunge darlings Las Nubes, who are themselves gearing up for a November East Coast tour. The show will be recorded for a live split cassette. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Ever wanted to get into sake, the Japanese drink of choice? Katsuya, the sushi spot inside the SLS South Beach, is set to host Sake Seminar, which aims to teach novices about the delicious rice liquor and its many nuances. Taste the many varieties, figure out which sake to pair with what food, and stick around afterward to mingle with your classmates. The class — which is free, by the way — will be led by a master sake sommelier, so rest assured what you'll learn will be totally correct. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Katsuya South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Suite 200, Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; katsuyarestaurant.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, November 6

The art and curatorship series Talks: Top Curators on Contemporary Art, hosted by Locust Projects and ArtCenter/South Florida, welcomes curator Ruba Katrib of MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York. At the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, the former associate curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami will discuss her work with Fernando Palma Rodríguez, Kelly Akashi, Aki Sasamoto, Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook, and other artists. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.