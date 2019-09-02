The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miami dodged yet another major hurricane this past weekend, and now it's time to celebrate. The Magic City's own Trina is probably just as relieved to see the city pull through as the rest of us, so she'll likely be on her A-game at her Labor Day show at Cameo. Later in the week, catch Brazilian singer Daniela Mercury at the Fillmore Saturday night and back-to-back shows by Alejandro Sanz at the Triple A Saturday and Sunday.

Here's your music calendar for September 2 through 8. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 2

A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Ball Greezy: With DJ SCO and DJ Nasty, 10 p.m., $45. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Labor Day Reggae Splash Festival: With Inner Circle, Amara La Negra, 4th & Orange, and others, 2 p.m., $30. Gro Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, growynwood.com.

Next Step: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Shawndrell: 10 p.m., Free. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Trina. Photo by George Martinez

Trina: 11 p.m., $100-$1,000. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-677-3977, cameomiami.com.

YFN Lucci and Rod Wave: 8 p.m., $55-$107. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Tuesday, September 3

DJ Nano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lemon City Trio: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, September 4

Amédé: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Electric Kif: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Folktale San Pedro and Dita Devi., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thursday, September 5

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Midnight: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ryosuke Kiyasu: 7 p.m., $5-$10. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com.

Wynwood String Band: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, September 6

Alpha Blondy: With Trending Tropics, Los Wálters, Bahiano, and others, 7 p.m., $25. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Archie Hamilton: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Denis Horvat: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Deorro: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Jordan Rattner Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs Tribute: 9 p.m., $20-$200. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Mira and Chris Schwartzwälder: With Surreal Flight and Oscar Mederos, 10 p.m., $16.90. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Modern Machines: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Paul Oakenfold: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Peter Frampton: With Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening., 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Rascal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Reality: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rich Medina: With DJ Fergfresh, 5 p.m., Free. Tomorrowland Miami, 1368 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-206-4457, facebook.com/tomorrowlandmia.

Sonata Arctica: 7 p.m., $22-$25. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Supa Zoe Big and Cool Peeple: With Juhasfallen, Bradley Gagné, and MMW., 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

EXPAND Mike Peters of the Alarm. Photo by Philamonjaro

Saturday, September 7

The Alarm: With Modern English and, Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel., 7:30 p.m., $35-$40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Alejandro Sanz: 7:30 p.m., Sold out. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Daniela Mercury: 8 p.m., $64-$104. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Deborah De Luca: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Felipe Vasquez: 10 p.m., $15. Pavillon Nightclub & Lounge, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678, pavillonlounge.com.

Galantis: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Josh Wink: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Lagrimas First Anniversary: With Silent EM and Mother Juno, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Marcelo Rosauro Duet: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Midnight Hour: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Mitch Herrick: 10 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Modern Machines: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Police Tribute: With Zandetta., 11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Powel: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $16.90. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Rashawn Auto: 9 p.m., $30-$100. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Rick Moon. Photo by Julian Martin

Rick Moon: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Ritmik Music Showcase: With Ivory, Brujo, Ale J, and others., 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Rose: 7 p.m., $45-$135. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Shiba San, Doc Martin, and Christian Martin: With Ms. Mada and Danyelino, 11 p.m., $11.25-$22.50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Still Alive: With Crackerman, 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tito Puente Jr.: 7 p.m., Free. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com.

Vive Miami Fest: With Zion & Lennox, Jowell & Randy, Darell, Amenazzy, and others, 6 p.m., $40-$95. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

When the Dust Settles: With Enzo GD, Miichii, Paul Dudamel, and Designori., 7 p.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Sunday, September 8

Alejandro Sanz: 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$296. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Daniel Caesar: 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Dansu Sundays: With Nelson Diaz, Alain Lopez, and Benzo, 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Dave Koz & Friends: 7 p.m., $44-$89. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Dorian Electra: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

ES.P: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Faster: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jason: With Das Sad, I'm Your Knife, Black Diamond, and Glass Body, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Relic First Anniversary: With Pillowtalk, Fiin, and others, 7 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.