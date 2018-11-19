The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's a holiday week, but Miami's concert calendar is as stacked as ever. And there are a couple of huge shows coming to town, including Elton John's his farewell tour. John will wave goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road at the BB&T Friday and the American Airlines Arena Saturday. Both shows are sold out, but he'll be back at the BB&T for one final encore in March. The State Of will headline Gramps' annual '80s
Here's your music calendar for November 12 through 18. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, November 19
Magela Herrera: 8 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Nicole Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tal Cohen: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
We Love Underground Music: With Nelson Diaz and DJ Carlos G, 2 a.m., $0-$10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, November 20
American Darling Valve: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
B.A.P: 7 p.m., $76.75-$216.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Crespo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Joel DaSilva: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Nestor Del Prado: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
VNV Nation: 6:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Wednesday, November 21
'80s Prom: With the State Of, Carmel Ophir, Ray Milian, Carlos Menendez, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Autograf: 10 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Chris Khaos: 7 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.
Citizen Cope: 7:30 p.m., $35.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
De La Swing and Sydney Blu: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
El Cubatonazo: With Jacob Forever, Chacal, Charanga Habanera, and others, 7 p.m., $35-$250. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Gala de Soneros: With Oscar D'Leon, Maelo Ruiz, and Maelo Ruiz, 9 p.m., $20-$175. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
I Don't Belong Here: Radiohead Tribute: With Sunghosts, Drawing Bored, Off Orbit, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Ken Burkhart: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Markus Schulz: With Arkham Knights, Grube and Hovsepian, 10 p.m., $20. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.
Miami Breeze: With Aidonia, Ding Dong Ravers, Shenseea, Vincent Ross, and others, 9 p.m., $25-$50. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Robbie Akbal: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Sewer Sessions: With Symbiotic and Rampage, 8 p.m., $10. Grid, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-496-6327, gridtickets.com.
Veronica Vasicka: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Thursday, November 22
Chyno Miranda: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rodolfo Troncoso: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Friday, November 23
Adrian Hour: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Banda MS: 9 p.m., $50.50-$140.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Birdman's Clambake: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Black Friday Rave: With Invt, Sister System, True Vine, and Jonny From Space, 10 p.m., $0-$5. 229 NE 65th St, 229 Northeast 65th Street, Miami.
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular: 8 p.m., $45.50-$65.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Elton John: 8 p.m., $55.25-$245.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Evan Baggs: With Daniel
Frankie Marcos and Clouds: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Itawe: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Matador and Shaded: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com. 11 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Modd: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Moneda Dura: With Karamba, 9 p.m., $35-$50. Flamingo Theater, 801 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami.
Nio Garcia: 8 p.m., $20. Babylon, 7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami, 305-761-7519, babylonmiami.com.
Serge Devant: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
A Tribute to the Legends of the Miami Sound: Frankie Marcos & Clouds: With Carlos Oliva, 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Vice: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, November 24
After Dark Thanksgiving: With Jay Toledo, Gio Andres, and others, 10 p.m., Free. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Ben Klock: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Black Saturday R&B Jam: With Monica and Tank, 8 p.m., $43-$122. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Carole Ann Taylor: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Diego Melgar Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Elton John: 8 p.m., $55.50-$245.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert: 2 p.m., $39-$109. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Honey: With Jason Joshua and the Beholders, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Leon Foster Thomas: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Main Street Queen Tribute: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Mayday Parade: With This Wild Life, William Ryan Key, and Oh, Weatherly, 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Michael McDonald: 8 p.m., $50-$85. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Nervo: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Pure Miami: With Dutty DeX, Coppershot, and DJ Blu, 4 p.m., $25. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Queen Naija: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Sabo: With Alice Iguchi, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Simon Patterson: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Spite & Shadow of Intent: 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Tarrus Riley: With Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil Band, 8 p.m., $45-$125. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Three and Solar: With Will Renault, Austen van der Bleek, Brad Strickland, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sunday, November 25
Itawe: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Kristen Knight: With Rita Valenti and Cristal Power, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Lourdes Valentin: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Patrick M: 12 a.m., $10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Transcendence Jazz: 8 p.m., $5. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Trophy Eyes & Seaway: 6 p.m., $17-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!