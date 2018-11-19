The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's a holiday week, but Miami's concert calendar is as stacked as ever. And there are a couple of huge shows coming to town, including Elton John's his farewell tour. John will wave goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road at the BB&T Friday and the American Airlines Arena Saturday. Both shows are sold out, but he'll be back at the BB&T for one final encore in March. The State Of will headline Gramps' annual '80s Prom Wednesday, and Playboi Carti will play the Fillmore the same night.

Here's your music calendar for November 12 through 18. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.