The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Continue the party long after the long weekend is over with live sets by Graham Funke, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna with Patrick Topping, and many more of your favorite artists this week. Friday and Saturday, reigning pop princess Ariana Grande brings the hit parade to the AAA, including songs from her recent back-to-back albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next. French musician and composer Yann Tiersen closes out the week at the gorgeous Olympia Theater, and She Wants Revenge delivers dark tunes you can dance to at Revolution Live.

Here's your music calendar for May 27 through June 2. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 27

A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dubay-Gola Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, May 28

Flavio Silva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Golf Clap: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rum & Bass: 10 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Wednesday, May 29

Archila & Fiin: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Carly Jo: 10 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.

Christopher Foor and Padraic Carey: With Christopher Foor and Padraic Carey, 4 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

Cleaveland Jones: 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Felipe Fontenelle: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Caribbean Breeze., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thursday, May 30

Alexandre Pires: 7 p.m., $49-$850. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Blackbear: With Elohim, 8 p.m., $34.50-$52.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With All Living Things and Rader, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Dread Mar I: 8 p.m., $30. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Ghostflower: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Los Van Van: With Pedrito Calvo and Mayito Rivera, 9 p.m., $50. Studio 60, 2300 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-260-0025.

Lovelytheband: 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

EXPAND Juli Ronderos and Nico Losada of Salt Cathedral. Photo by Maria Victoria Marquez

Salt Cathedral: With Millionyoung, 8 p.m., $12. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Friday, May 31

Acid Mondays: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ariana Grande: With Normani and Social House, 8 p.m., $30.95-$245.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Daniel Bell: With Sons Of Immigrants and Dakap, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

DJ Irie: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Emily Musolino: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jaialai: 9 p.m., $5-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Jazz at MOCA: With Jean P Jam, 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami.

Jazz in the House: With Simply Simone, 8 p.m., $20. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.

Joe Miller: With Surreal Flight and Oscar Mederos, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Karla Marie Rosado: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

EXPAND Megan Morrison Photo by Ptah Quammie

Megan Morrison: 9 p.m., $10. Will Call Lounge @ SAND Bar+Kitchen, 6752 Collins Ave., Miami.

MK: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Profhit: 9 p.m., Free. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

The Remyz: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

She Wants Revenge: 8 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tavern Takeover: With Soto and Symbiosis, 8 p.m., Free. Tavern In the Grove, 3416 Main Highway, Coconut Grove.

Taylor Dayne: 8 p.m., $35-$60. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

We Are the Punx 2: With Tom and Boot Boys, the Virus, Thulsa Doom, Who Killed Spikey Jacket, and others, 6:30 p.m., $70-$80. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Will Renuart: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Saturday, June 1

Andres Carvajal: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ariana Grande: With Normani and Social House, 8 p.m., $30.95-$245.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Arutani: With Surreal Flight and Oscar Mederos, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Big City: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cash Cash: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

CID: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Daughtry: 9 p.m., $50. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Draco Rosa: 8 p.m., $39-$154. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

ESP Institute: With Heidi Lawden and Lovefingers, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Mainly Mozart Fest: With Richard O'Neill and Marina Radishuna, 4 p.m., $0-$25. Kislak Center UM Richter Library, 1300 Memorial Drive, Coral Gables.

Mark Adams: 6 p.m., $20. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.

Mumbaata: 10 p.m., $5-$10. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Nicole Moudaber Get In PR

Nicole Moudaber: 10 p.m., $20-$40. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Paco Osuna and Patrick Topping: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sales: 7:30 p.m., $17. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Sünde: With Santiago Caballero, Natalia Roth, and Max Antone., 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tim Sweeney: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Trendsetter Sense: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

We Are the Punx 2: With Tom and Boot Boys, the Virus, Thulsa Doom, Who Killed Spikey Jacket, and others, $70-$80. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sunday, June 2

Acosta: 7 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Relic: With Marco Faraone, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Twisted Funk: With Ollie Sanders, Doc Brown, Alexander Orue, and others, 4 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

We Are the Punx 2: With Tom and Boot Boys, the Virus, Thulsa Doom, Who Killed Spikey Jacket, and others, $70-$80. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Yann Tiersen: 8 p.m., $28.50-$60. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.