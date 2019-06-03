The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Get excited for this week's concerts.

Some people know "Weird Al" Yankovic's parody songs better than they know the originals. If you're one of those folks, you'll want to make the trek to the Broward Center Thursday for a concert by the famed musical comedian.

For a dose of vocals ripped straight from heaven, catch indie rock's fairy godmother, Florence Welsh, along with her band Florence + the Machine, at the American Airlines Arena this Sunday. And if you want to get your Pride Month started off right, head to Gender Blender at Las Rosas the same night. The Allapattah venue will also celebrate its second anniversary this weekend.

Here's your music calendar for June 3 through 9. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 3

Greg Diamond: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

EXPAND Chuck Negron and Three Dog Night play the tenth-annual Happy Together Tour this Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Chuck Negron

Tuesday, June 4

Happy Together Tour: With the Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, and others., 8 p.m., $29.50-$64.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Keep Flying: With Chaser and Action Agent., 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Moon Boots: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, June 5

Brendan and the Bandits: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Grade 2: With Brute and Splatter., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

J. Howard: 8 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-989-8601, thecitadelmiami.com.

Nestor Del Prado: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Excuse My Timing and Omar Roque., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

"Weird Al" Yankovic Photo by Robert Trachtenberg

Thursday, June 6

"Weird Al" Yankovic: 8 p.m., $49.50-$95. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Beats, Bass & Tacos: With DJ Craze, Brightwing, Serious Jorge, and Jumpstack Jive., 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Juan Mejia, Ella Romand, and Jason Rader., 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rhadoo: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Ricky Valido: 7 p.m., $7. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Sonny Digital & Scotty ATL: 9 p.m., $30-$250. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, June 7

3Lau: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Big Redd: 9 p.m., $20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Bingo Players: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dead Space: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

DJ Craze: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Afrobeta performs at Las Rosas. Photo by Cristina Isabel Rivera

Las Rosas Second Anniversary Weekend: With Airhockey, Afrobeta, the Hongs, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Mari Geti: With Maru Nesta, Swimmer, Young BJO, and John Cotton., 9 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Max Farber Duo & Iko-Iko: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

O/Y: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Slightly Stoopid: 5:20 p.m., $34.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Versus: All or Nothing: With Gia, Game, Sally Hunter, Keanu Orange, and others., 11 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St, Miami.

Vicious Rumors: With Faethom, Gaveseeker, and Mannequinkind., 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

YokoO: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Zarabanda: 7 p.m., Free. Normandy Fountain, 1096 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach.

Saturday, June 8

American Darling Valve & Electric Kif: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Breaks Yo! Fifth Anniversary: WIth Keith Mackenzie., 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Buried Alive Festival: With Born Beneath, Barber Floyd, Escape, and others., 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Cedric Gervais Photo by Camilo Rios White

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Desert Hearts: With Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Marbs, 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Desorden Público: 9 p.m., $30-$45. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Edwin Bonilla y Su Son: 10 p.m., $10. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.

El Dia Internacional de la Salsa: 8 p.m., $45-$160. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Ferry Corsten: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Hootie & the Blowfish: With Barenaked Ladies., 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Housecats Meets Proper House: With Ricky D, Leuroy, Bruno Pozzo, and Roberto Torres, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

John Cameron Mitchell: 8 p.m., $35-$99. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Kid Trunks & Craig Xen: 7:30 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Kurt Travis: With Andres and Makari., 6:30 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Las Rosas Second Anniversary Weekend: With Deaf Poets, Otto von Schirach, Glass Body, Obsidian, and others., 6 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Mainly Mozart Fest: With Delray String Quartet, 4 p.m., Free-$25. University of Miami Richter Library, 1300 Memorial Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-3233, library.miami.edu/richter.

Mark Farina: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Piero: 8 p.m., $40-$55. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Roy Rosenfeld: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Starseed Music and Arts Fest: With Megan Morrison, Marquise Fair, Psychic Dove, the Hoy Polloy, and others, 2 p.m., $25. The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami, 305-442-6866, floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/barnacle-historic-state-park.

Uforia Mix Live: With Ozuna, Karol G, Anuel AA, Natti Natasha, and others, 7 p.m., $49-$149. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Sunday, June 9

Bokaloka: 4 p.m., TBD. Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.

Exet 7: 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch Vincent Haycock

Florence and the Machine: With Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$105.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Gender Blender Take Over: With Grinder 6, Antifaces, Ghostflower, Donzii, and others., 7 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Ketama: 8 p.m., $46-$146. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Oscar G: With Freak the Disco and Johnny Ramirez, 2 p.m., $10-$20. B Ocean Fort Lauderdale, 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1000, bhotelsandresorts.com.

Pickle Forever: With Carlo Vento, Complex Solution, Delta Echo, Denzo, and others., 9 p.m., Free-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Relic: With Nitin, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.