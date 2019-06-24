The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether you're into the old school or the new school, it's a stellar week for hip-hop in Miami. Today's biggest rapper, Cardi B, will play a set at LIV Thursday. The next day, legendary MC Big Daddy Kane will hit 1306, and DJ Mustard will make an appearance at E11even later that night.

If guitars are more your style, make the drive to Boca's Mizner Park Amphitheater for a performance by Tedeschi Trucks Band Saturday night, or head to Miami Beach for Jefferson Starship at the Faena Theater Sunday.

Finally, bid adieu to the Electric Pickle the same night with sets by Cassy, Will Renuart, and Tomas C.

Here's your music calendar for June 24 through 30. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 24

Marcos Ariel: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, June 25

Lather Up: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Oliver Dollar: With Gene Farris and Joeski., 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Wednesday, June 26

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Master: With Hellwitch and Faethom., 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tal Cohen: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With the Fortune Tellers., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Cardi B Photo by Jora Frantzis

Thursday, June 27

Cardi B: 11 p.m., $75. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Cavity A.D.: With Beat Obsolete and Glass Body., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Cry Baby: With Monterrey and Ex Isles., 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Dave Evans: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Imbue and Taimur: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

J Green & Friends: 7 p.m., $20. Ninja Lounge at Dezerland Park Miami, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami, 786-590-5000, ninjalounge.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Magic Flute: 7:30 p.m., $15-$35. Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-5661, tesobe.org.

Mason Maynard: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, June 28

Acid Pauli: 10 p.m., $20-$40. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Baia Bossa Dylan: 8 p.m., $25. Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.

Big Daddy Kane: 7 p.m., $20-$500. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Deflect: With Zap, Zeel, Method of Doubt, and True Form., 8 p.m., $12. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Delilah Rau: 9 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Don Diablo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Fotre, Spanglish Theory, and Pewpts: With Trial by Stone, Serious Jorge, Roberto Luno, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Joe Donato: With Brian Murphy, Don Coffman, John Yarling, Kathleen Donato, and Troy Anderson, 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

The Joel Dasilva Band: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leon Foster Thomas: 7 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Map.ache: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Mustard: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Nikki Kidd: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Pepe Montes & His Conjunto: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Rudy La Scala: 9 p.m., $50. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.

Sirus Hood: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Soda Cup: With Tutmarlee, Amun Bes, Cla5ick & Hebbz, Nick Garcia, and others, 8 p.m., $5. 1FiveTwo, 12236 SW 132nd Ct., Miami, 305-904-7600, facebook.com/1fivetwo.

Uncle Scotchy: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Valentino Kanzyani: With Sons Of Immigrants and Lou Flores, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Vnssa: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Alejandra Jimenez Photo by Jon Herrera

Saturday, June 29

Alejandra Jimenez: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Brass Lightning: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Brown Eyed Women: 8 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Conjunto Progreso: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

French Montana: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Green Velvet: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Marcelo Rosauro Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Martina McBride: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Melanie Fernandez: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Modd: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

NSR: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Previews: With Vena Kava, Travis Goggin, and Bitter Blue Jays, 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.

Quiz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Stan Kolev: 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

EXPAND Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Photo by Stuart Levine

Tedeschi Trucks Band: With Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope, 7 p.m., $39.50-$125. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Typ3 Records Presents Inflate: With Luke Hunter and Chris Johnson., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunday, June 30

Arvelaiz: 6 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Conjunto Bruja: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Electric Pickle Final Night: With Cassy, Will Renuart, and Tomas C, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Jefferson Starship: 8 p.m., $75. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Relic: With Jonas Rathsman, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

This Is the End: With Cassy and Will Renuart., 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration: With Marc Martel, 7:30 p.m., $39-$89. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Undr the Radr: With Patrick M, 3 p.m., Free. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.