The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

If you've been neglecting local music in favor of arena shows lately, this is a good week to check in with the talent coming out of the 305. For starters, check out Electric Kif at the Citadel Wednesday evening and Las Nubes' album-release show at the Bridge the next night.

Looking for music from older favorites? We can't bring Bowie back or get Pink Floyd together again, but the music lives on through tributes such as Live on Mars and Brit Floyd. They'll hit the Fillmore for back-to-back shows Thursday and Friday, respectively. And if you're still hankering for one of those arena shows, Twenty One Pilots will play the AA Arena Saturday.

Here's your music calendar for June 10 through 16. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 10

Lindsey Blair Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, June 11

Alien Getty II: With Otto von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, Serious Jorge, and others., 9 p.m., Free-$5. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Ashley Pezzotti: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sidney Charles: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Triple F Soul Effect: 10 p.m., Free. Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-4622, purdylounge.com.

Electric Kif Photo by Passion Ward

Wednesday, June 12

Electric Kif: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Lobby Lounge Jazz: With Leesa Richards Quartet., 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Problem Kids: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Rose Max & Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tres Manos and Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Poorboy Krill and PurpleBerry Jam., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, June 13

Chino & Friends: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Cry Baby: With Ashiyushi, Vagnauts, and Supergold., 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Gerry Weil: 8 p.m., $20-$35. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Jory Boy: 8 p.m., Free. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.

EXPAND Las Nubes at Churchill's Photo by Karli Evans

Las Nubes: 7 p.m., $7. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Live on Mars: A Tribute to David Bowie: 8 p.m., $23-$30. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Tony Martinez: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Friday, June 14

Angel Du$t: With Gouge Away and Glitterer., 9 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Anthony Hervey Quartet: 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Chris Schweizer & Heatbeat: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dee Montero: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Juaz: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Magda and Mike Servito: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Oscar D'León: 9 p.m., $35-$15,000. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Rascal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sex w/ Friends: 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Slushii: 9 p.m., $21.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

The Spoon Dogs: With Coral Canyons, Pocket of Lollipops, Analog, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Summer Sessions: With Doons, Gioh Cecato, Juanski, and Nick Mac, 11 p.m., $0-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tama Sumo and Lakuti: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Vice: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Xaman: With Crussen, Magician On Duty, Apache, and Leyla, 9 p.m., $20-$40. SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, slshotels.com/southbeach.

Saturday, June 15

2Nyce: 9 p.m., Free. Eastside Cantina, 860 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-987-5373, facebook.com/eastsidecantinamia.

Airbnb Intimate Concert: 7:30 p.m., $10. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Anja Schneider: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Astrix: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Beachtone Jazz Festival: With Eliane Elias, Yamandu Costa, and Sammy Figueroa., 7 p.m., $55-$135. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Body Hammer: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Carnival of Crue: 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

El Prodigio: 7 p.m., $40. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-634-7819, clubtipicodominicano.com.

Fedde Le Grand: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Marsh: With Bryan Silverstein, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Pushloop: 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Rick Moon: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Rock in the Park: With Yngwie Malmsteen, Dokken, Lita Ford, and Last In Line, 6 p.m., $29.24-$139.25. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Twenty One Pilots Photo by Sean McCloskey

Twenty One Pilots: 7 p.m., $35.50-$75.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Willy Chirino: With Aymeé Nuviola, 8 p.m., $60-$175. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sunday, June 16

Bad Luck Blues: With the Mojo Hands, Lone Wolf, and Womanmay., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Jason Soffer: 1 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Paloma San Basilio: 6 p.m., $60-$200. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Relic: With Camea, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Soul Clap: With Will Renuart, Tomas C, and others, 5 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Undr the Radr: With Cocodrills, 3 p.m., Free. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.