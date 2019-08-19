The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Are you more of a Backstreet Boys or Vampire Weekend stan? Both groups are in town this week.

There's something in store for all Miami music fans this week, from the return of Vampire Weekend at the James L. Knight Center to a nostalgia overload with the Backstreet Boys at the BB&T Center. Houston psych-rockers Khruangbin play a sold-out DJ set at the Ground Friday night and for fans of local acts, Sol + the Tribu and The State Of will round out the week.

Here's your music calendar for August 19 through 25. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, August 19

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Ma Non Troppo: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 111 NW First Street, Miami.

Vibeat: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Yvad: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 111 NW First Street, Miami.

Tuesday, August 20

Lemon City Trio: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, August 21

Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Mandy & Friends: 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Matthew Whitaker: 8 p.m., $45-$300. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rock the Yacht: With Peter Beckett, John Ford Coley, Walter Egan, and Ambrosia, 8 p.m., $29-$69. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Rose Max and Ramatis: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Hero Named Nerd and Poorboy Krill., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, August 22

Beats, Bass & Tacos: With Haviken Hayes, SomeJerk, and MadSavvy., 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Dixie Highway Crashers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jeremias Lawson: 7 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Play N Skillz: With Mario Duran and Dimelo Flow, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

EXPAND Sol + the Tribu's Rey “Sugar” (left), Sol “La Barbara” Ruiz, and Manny “Mr. Swag.” Photo by Michael Campina

Sol + the Tribu: 8:45 p.m., Free. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800, faena.com/miami-beach.

Friday, August 23

Adrianza Records Showcase: With Dakap, Adrianza, Gutmann, and others., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Backstreet Boys: 8 p.m., $24.75-$194.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Bed Scene, Air Hockey, Vagnauts, and Glass Orange: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Big City: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Bizzy Bone: 7 p.m., $30-$50. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Chantil Dukart: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

DJ Three and Öona Dahl: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Joe Donato: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Karla Marie Rosado: With Kenyi Succar, 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

EXPAND Khruangbin's DJ set at the Ground is already sold out. Photo by Karli Evans

Khruangbin: 11 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Mat Zo: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Negroni & Salvador de Angela: 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Nervo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Ordinary Boys: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Proper Xxix: With Haley Lane, Isasoto, Wendi, DJ Reii, and Bunni, 9 p.m. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Seth Schwarz: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $16.90. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sharam: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Shifting Tones: With Ron Trent, Atomyard, Fabrizio Zerlini, and Gustavo Miranda, 11 p.m., $16.90. Fusse Studios, 327 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 786-282-2629, fussestudios.com.

The State Of: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Why Not Us: With Malone, Edgar V, and others., 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Saturday, August 24

Âme: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Burns: With Mednas, 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Conjunto Progreso: With Danis LaClave, 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Elijah Gee: 9 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.

Gardy Girault: 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Ikon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

J-E-T-S: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Luv Liquified: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Made of Metal: With Doomskull, 8 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Mark Mulch: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Minimal Violence and Uchi: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Nag Champayans: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

The Old School Gang: 8 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Papadosio: 8 p.m., $15.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Patrick M, German Garcia, and Shayne Pilpel: 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Perreo Life: 10 p.m., $10. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Rey & Kjavik: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., 16.90. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Silent Addy & Disco Neil: With DJ Skitty in the Bowl, 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Tim Baresko: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

EXPAND Vampire Weekend returns to Miami Saturday night. Photo by Ross Stewart

Vampire Weekend: With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, 7:30 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Xima Showcase: With Patrick M, German Garcia, and Shayne Pilpel., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunday, August 25

Beres Hammond: 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Marco Bailey: With BEC, Archila, and Differ, 10 p.m., $22.50. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Matt Crane Trio: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Junglist., 2 p.m., Free. Gro Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, growynwood.com.

Relic: With Jesse Calosso, Fiin, and others., 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Ryley Smith: 7 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.