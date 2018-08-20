The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

South Florida is still recovering from an epic concert weekend that included visits by touring acts as diverse as Taylor Swift with Camila Cabello, Def Leppard with Journey, and Shakira, who performed three times in four days. If you're not ready to turn down yet, you'll want to catch Residente's Saturday night concert at Wynwood Marketplace this week. And if your concert energy reserves are depleted but you're still on the hunt for live music, you still have options. The Listening Den returns this week with performances by Emeryld and golden-voiced America's Got Talent alumna Yoli Mayor, and Churchill's All Folk'd Up series celebrates the music of the Coen Brothers' films on Thursday.
Here's your music calendar for the week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Aug. 20
The Last Ten Seconds of Life: 7 p.m., $15. The Juice Box, 1327 S. Dixie Hwy. W., Pompano Beach, 954-661-9719, facebook.com/The-Juicebox-2088452014733510.
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rotem Sivan: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
James Klynn: 8 p.m., Free. Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-703-6973, sidebarmiami.com.
Pockit: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The World Peace Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Bound: With Superhaunted, Ta Bien, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Carlos Menendez: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
A Good Rosé: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.
Hugo Bianco: With Lu.Pon and Markowicz, 11 p.m., $0-$20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Jessica Who: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sonic Safari: With Miracle Swill, Jmoresun, and DJ Crypt Digger, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Stereo Joule and H-OM, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Aug. 23
All Folk'd Up: Music of the Coen Brothers Films: With the Siren Aides, Fort Defiance, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Donnie Lowe B2B Grant Grosky: With Ennio Skoto B2B Justek and Mario Rosenthal, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Fashen: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fjaak: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Francesco Albetazzi: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Mandy y La Clave: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Oigo: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Patrick M: With Alessandro Gozzo, Pezlo M, Mojeaux, and others, 10 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Friday, Aug. 24
Aaron Lebos Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Acid Mondays: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Amir Javasoul: With Sons of Immigrants and Dakap, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Anthony Pisano: With Skitty, 11 p.m., $0-$20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Buried Alive: With Born Beneath, Sevensins, and others, 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Carnage: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
DJ Pauly D: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Doctor P: 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
DZA, Damion Yancy, & Contra: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Hunter Reid: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Leo Dan & Palito Ortega: 7 p.m., $68-$228. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Leslie Cartaya: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Lupe Fiasco: 8 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Officially Addicted to Denial: WIth Dean Mason and Scotty Boy, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Onur Özer & Taimur: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Powel: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Raiford Starke: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Sol Ruiz: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Terrestrial Funk: 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wide Awake: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Alejandro Fernandez and Los Tigres Del Norte: 8 p.m., $39-$191. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Anabel Lia: With Lemon City Trio, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Buza: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Cortes: With Alain Lopez, 11 p.m., $10. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.
Deltaz: 10 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Desert Hearts: With Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and others, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Glokknine: 8 p.m., $15-$20. 518 W. Flagler St., 518 W. Flagler St., Miami.
A Good Rosé: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Honey: With the Black Dove, the Beholders, and Fusik, 7 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Lemon City Trio: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Main Street: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
The Nelson Rivero's Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Nonpoint: 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Por Amor a Nicaragua: With Carlos Mejia, 8 p.m., $15-$45. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Sharpsound, Damion Yancy, and Kace: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Summer Crush Pool Party: With DJ Irie, Ariel Assault, and others, 1 p.m., $10-$15. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave. 50th Floor, Miami.
Timbalive: 9 p.m., $35-$60. Flamingo Theater, 905 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami.
Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Two Tails: 10 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Uncle Scotchy: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Zombies: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Sunday, Aug. 26
A Sunday Kind of Love: With Jose Negroni, Elli Clarke, and others, 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Darude: 2 p.m., $10.
Deltaz: 10 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Tomas Diaz of Spam Allstars, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
