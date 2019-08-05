 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Miami Beach Pop Festival Announces Daily Lineups, Adds Single-Day Tickets

Celia Almeida | August 5, 2019 | 10:46am
AA

Just more than a month after unveiling its inaugural lineup, the Miami Beach Pop Festival today announced its daily artist schedule and revealed that single-day tickets will be available Friday, August 9. Organizers had previously said they were undecided about adding single-day ticket options and would revisit the matter after three-day tickets went on sale.

Early-bird tickets sold out minutes after they were made available June 21, largely bolstered by a strong lineup including headliners Chance the Rapper, Daddy Yankee, Kygo, the Raconteurs, and Nile Rodgers and Chic. In addition to delivering a multigenre lineup, Miami Beach Pop will offer a culinary roster curated by the James Beard Award-winning chef and local restaurateur Michael Schwartz.

Three-day tickets cost $199, while VIP passes run $1,250 and include access to a lounge, priority boarding to the shuttles, expedited festival entry, and private bar access. Miami Beach residents will receive a 20 percent discount. Tickets are also being offered on a zero-interest payment plan for a limited time.

Related Stories

Single-day tickets, which cost $97.99, will go on sale to the general public Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. American Express card holders can score tickets today through Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. Re-entry to the festival site will not be permitted for single-day ticketholders.

Take a look at Miami Beach Pop's daily lineup:

Friday, November 8

  • Jack Johnson
  • Juanes
  • Nile Rodgers and Chic
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Bomba Estereo
  • Margo Price
  • Two Feet
  • DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)
  • Magic City Hippies
  • Roosevelt Collier
  • Spam Allstars
  • Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble
  • All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley Featuring Stephen Marley and Guests

Saturday, November 9

  • Daddy Yankee
  • Kygo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • The Roots
  • T-Pain
  • Natti Natasha
  • Brytiago
  • Chelsea Cutler
  • Kim Petras
  • Monsieur Perine
  • Magic Giant
  • The Hip Abduction
  • Reignwolf
  • Steven A. Clark
  • Afrobeta
  • Richie Hell
  • Zander
  • Sol Jam Featuring Nile Rodgers and Guests
  • Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble With Ben Folds

Sunday, November 10

  • Chance the Rapper
  • The Raconteurs
  • Leon Bridges
  • Sean Paul
  • Quinn XCII
  • Gryffin
  • Lali
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Cimafunk
  • Ashe
  • Dividalo
  • Faith Unity Gospel Service
  • Fienberg Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble

Miami Beach Pop Festival. Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive from Fifth to Tenth Streets, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $97.99 to $1,250. Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, via miamibeachpop.com/tickets.

 
Celia Almeida is the managing editor of New Times Broward-Palm Beach and assistant culture editor of Miami New Times. She began covering the arts for New Times in 2016. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >