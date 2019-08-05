Miami Beach Pop Festival Announces Daily Lineups, Adds Single-Day Tickets

Just more than a month after unveiling its inaugural lineup, the Miami Beach Pop Festival today announced its daily artist schedule and revealed that single-day tickets will be available Friday, August 9. Organizers had previously said they were undecided about adding single-day ticket options and would revisit the matter after three-day tickets went on sale.

Early-bird tickets sold out minutes after they were made available June 21, largely bolstered by a strong lineup including headliners Chance the Rapper, Daddy Yankee, Kygo, the Raconteurs, and Nile Rodgers and Chic. In addition to delivering a multigenre lineup, Miami Beach Pop will offer a culinary roster curated by the James Beard Award-winning chef and local restaurateur Michael Schwartz.

Three-day tickets cost $199, while VIP passes run $1,250 and include access to a lounge, priority boarding to the shuttles, expedited festival entry, and private bar access. Miami Beach residents will receive a 20 percent discount. Tickets are also being offered on a zero-interest payment plan for a limited time.

Single-day tickets, which cost $97.99, will go on sale to the general public Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. American Express card holders can score tickets today through Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. Re-entry to the festival site will not be permitted for single-day ticketholders.

Take a look at Miami Beach Pop's daily lineup:

Friday, November 8



Jack Johnson

Juanes

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Jessie Reyez

Bomba Estereo

Margo Price

Two Feet

DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)

Magic City Hippies

Roosevelt Collier

Spam Allstars

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble

All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley Featuring Stephen Marley and Guests

Saturday, November 9



Daddy Yankee

Kygo

Maggie Rogers

The Roots

T-Pain

Natti Natasha

Brytiago

Chelsea Cutler

Kim Petras

Monsieur Perine

Magic Giant

The Hip Abduction

Reignwolf

Steven A. Clark

Afrobeta

Richie Hell

Zander

Sol Jam Featuring Nile Rodgers and Guests

Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble With Ben Folds

Sunday, November 10



Chance the Rapper

The Raconteurs

Leon Bridges

Sean Paul

Quinn XCII

Gryffin

Lali

Rauw Alejandro

Cimafunk

Ashe

Dividalo

Faith Unity Gospel Service

Fienberg Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble

Miami Beach Pop Festival. Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive from Fifth to Tenth Streets, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $97.99 to $1,250. Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, via miamibeachpop.com/tickets.