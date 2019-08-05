Miami Beach Pop Festival Announces Daily Lineups, Adds Single-Day Tickets

Just more than a month after unveiling its inaugural lineup, the Miami Beach Pop Festival today announced its daily artist schedule and revealed that single-day tickets will be available Friday, August 9. Organizers had previously said they were undecided about adding single-day ticket options and would revisit the matter after three-day tickets went on sale.
Early-bird tickets sold out minutes after they were made available June 21, largely bolstered by a strong lineup including headliners Chance the Rapper, Daddy Yankee, Kygo, the Raconteurs, and Nile Rodgers and Chic. In addition to delivering a multigenre lineup, Miami Beach Pop will offer a culinary roster curated by the James Beard Award-winning chef and local restaurateur Michael Schwartz.
Three-day tickets cost $199, while VIP passes run $1,250 and include access to a lounge, priority boarding to the shuttles, expedited festival entry, and private bar access. Miami Beach residents will receive a 20 percent discount. Tickets are also being offered on a zero-interest payment plan for a limited time.
Single-day tickets, which cost $97.99, will go on sale to the general public Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. American Express card holders can score tickets today through Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. Re-entry to the festival site will not be permitted for single-day ticketholders.
Take a look at Miami Beach Pop's daily lineup:
Friday, November 8
- Jack Johnson
- Juanes
- Nile Rodgers and Chic
- Jessie Reyez
- Bomba Estereo
- Margo Price
- Two Feet
- DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)
- Magic City Hippies
- Roosevelt Collier
- Spam Allstars
- Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble
- All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley Featuring Stephen Marley and Guests
Saturday, November 9
- Daddy Yankee
- Kygo
- Maggie Rogers
- The Roots
- T-Pain
- Natti Natasha
- Brytiago
- Chelsea Cutler
- Kim Petras
- Monsieur Perine
- Magic Giant
- The Hip Abduction
- Reignwolf
- Steven A. Clark
- Afrobeta
- Richie Hell
- Zander
- Sol Jam Featuring Nile Rodgers and Guests
- Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble With Ben Folds
Sunday, November 10
- Chance the Rapper
- The Raconteurs
- Leon Bridges
- Sean Paul
- Quinn XCII
- Gryffin
- Lali
- Rauw Alejandro
- Cimafunk
- Ashe
- Dividalo
- Faith Unity Gospel Service
- Fienberg Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble
Miami Beach Pop Festival. Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive from Fifth to Tenth Streets, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $97.99 to $1,250. Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, via miamibeachpop.com/tickets.
