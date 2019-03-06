Sznpass Wants to Be the Netflix for Live Events

Like many South Floridians, Matthew Redler found there were more local events he wanted to attend than he could afford. "I was priced out of exploring all the sports and music events Miami had to offer," the Plantation native and University of Florida student says. Out of that disappointment sprang his eureka moment: Why not start a service where subscribers could attend as many live events as their time would allow?

So last week, Redler introduced Sznpass . For $59 a month or $600 a year, users can attend a theoretically unlimited number of South Florida concerts, sports games, musicals, and plays.

Like another, imploding subscription service with "pass" in its name, Sznpass sounds too good to be true, but Redler is quick to point out why his business model can succeed. "I had MoviePass as well. There are two differences that make us more sustainable," the Sznpass CEO and founder explains . "We're pricing subscriptions at a more sustainable level. More important, we're a marketplace. We're not buying tickets. Venues share unsold seats with us that we'll make available five days or so before the event."