Sznpass Wants to Be the Netflix for Live Events

Like many South Floridians, Matthew Redler found there were more local events he wanted to attend than he could afford. "I was priced out of exploring all the sports and music events Miami had to offer," the Plantation native and University of Florida student says. Out of that disappointment sprang his eureka moment: Why not start a service where subscribers could attend as many live events as their time would allow?
So last week, Redler introduced
Like another, imploding subscription service with "pass" in its name, Sznpass sounds too good to be true, but Redler is quick to point out why his business model can succeed. "I had MoviePass as well. There are two differences that make us more sustainable," the
In this pilot phase, when
Redler has also put a lot of thought into how subscribers might try to game the system. There's a penalty fee if a user reserves a ticket and doesn't attend. To make sure a few people don't hog all the limited number of tickets, he borrowed a policy from Netflix back when it used to ship DVDs. "Our reservation system is like how Netflix would only send you a limited number of DVDs at a time; you can only reserve one event at a time. If I'm reserving the Heat game tomorrow, I can't reserve another event until that Heat game is over."
Redler took time off from college to get the program off the ground. A mobile app is in the works to replace the current process where subscribers must text a phone number to reserve events, and he's meeting with local venues to try to expand his menu. He's dreaming big on how far he can take
