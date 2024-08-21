 Lisa and Rosalía's "New Woman" Pushes for More Cross-Cultural Collabs | Miami New Times
Lisa and Rosalía Solidify Cross-Cultural Music Collabs as the Future

"New Woman" is not only the euphoria of feeling reborn in one's femininity but also the cross-cultural pollination in today's music scene.
August 21, 2024
Rosalía and Lisa have collaborated on the track "New Woman."
Rosalía and Lisa have collaborated on the track "New Woman."

Did you feel that?

That was the earth quaking after Lisa of Blackpink fame and Spanish musician Rosalía released their Max Martin-produced collaboration, "New Woman," last Thursday. The track is a synth-grinding, tempo-switching, confidence-boosting piece that celebrates not only the euphoria of feeling reborn in one's femininity but also the cross-cultural pollination happening in today's music scene.

Despite its left-field pop structure, the song works flawlessly. It pushes the boundaries of mainstream audiences to new sonic experiences that would have otherwise seemed inconceivable.

Rosalía is no stranger to collaborating with other acts. "Oral," released in November 2023 with Icelandic legend Björk, is its own melodic masterpiece, combining raw, gritty vocals and celestial woodwinds that somehow perfectly blend both of their experimental sounds. She's even worked with Travis Scott on "TKN" and the Weeknd for "La Fama."

"New Women" isn't alone in this kind of international exchange. Megan Thee Stallion's "Mamushi," featuring Japanese artist Yuki Chiba, quite literally gives its listeners a Duolingo lesson in how to say "I get money/I'm a star" in Japanese while exposing them to the Land of the Rising Sun's hip-hop scene.

Closer to home, Quavo and Lana del Rey's "Tough" surprised listeners by somehow combining each of their signature sounds — Quavo's Auto-Tuned brand of hip-hop and Del Rey's breathy, 2013 Tumblr-esque vocals — into an ultra-Americana vibe. The first comment for the music video on YouTube sums it up perfectly: "This collab feels like inviting friends from completely different groups to your birthday and they surprisingly end up getting along so good."
For Lisa, her collaboration with Rosalía signals she's ready to step out of Blackpink's shadow and become a star in her own right. "New Woman" establishes her as a multifaceted artist who is just as willing to try new sounds and visuals, as seen with the stunning music video that sees the pair donning Y2K looks straight out of the wishlists from Depop.

Ultimately, the single serves as more than just a testament to the artists' respective star power. It reflects a broader trend in the music industry where cross-cultural collaborations are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

"New Woman" isn't merely a song — it's a statement. It signifies the future of music, where artists from different backgrounds and languages come together to create a universal language through sound. This isn't just about reaching new markets or audiences; it's about artists embracing and celebrating the diversity in the world.

In a time when the world feels more divided than ever, songs like "New Woman" remind us of the power of coming together to make something — something that everyone can enjoy no matter where they are or what challenges they face.
Caroline Val
Caroline Val
