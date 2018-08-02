Less Than Jake’s Vinnie Fiorello on the Last Warped Tour Ever

Here’s a sentence that no one ever wanted to have to type: It’s the last year of the Warped Tour.

Dammit, 2018. Why. Why? WHYYYYYY?!

The band joins 3OH!3, Reel Big Fish, Pennywise, Simple Plan and others at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Sunday... for the last scheduled Warped Tour date.

Since 1995, the sweaty, raucous and multi-stage spectacle has been a summer staple for virtually every nook of the USA. It’s helped make rock-lovin’ household names out of the likes of New Found Glory, the All-American Rejects, Flogging Molly, Motion City Soundtrack, and bazillion other bands. There have also been some fun and somewhat unexpected guests along the way too: Katy Perry, the Black-Eyed Peas, Joan Jett, and Ice T.

Among the bands, none have played more Warped Tour dates than Gainesville’s own ska-punk vets, Less Than Jake.

“[Tour founder Kevin Lyman] is very instinctive... if he thinks it’s time to end it, then it’s time,” said Less Than Jake's founding member, drummer, and lyricist extraordinaire Vinnie Fiorello. “This tour has been such a foundation for summer, for discovery... of new bands for kids to listen to and for everyone to find new things to be fans of. I’m sad to see it go.”

This year’s tour kicked off on June 21 in Pomona, California, and, as in some years past, zig-zagged across the country to the Sunshine State. It's generally been the same lovable shindig it's always been - several stages covering open fields sprinkled with merch booths, free stickers galore, sporadic meet-and-greets and water stations.

Fun, historical fact: The West Palm Beach show is the last scheduled Warped Tour date, period.

“Whereas in 2016, the last time we played Warped Tour, it felt like a little bit of a struggle to get people out, there is clearly no struggle this year,” Fiorello says. “People have been coming out to pay their respects, for sure. And, it feels like an older demographic than usual. We have moms and dads that were fans in the 90s bringing their kids out to make memories together. It’s pretty cool.”

Once Warped wraps, Less Than Jake plans to take a bit of a breather before hitting some big-time festivals up north, like 350 Fest in Tinley Park, Illinois and Four Chord Music Festival in Pittsburgh. Then, in November, it’s off to the U.K. with Reel Big Fish.

Regardless of what’s ahead for Less Than Jake (or any Warped regulars), it’s generally sad to know there isn’t another Warped summer adventure to look forward to.

“One of the biggest negatives about this is that there is just not a replacement for Warped Tour,” Fiorello says. “It’s always maintained a younger demographic, blending all kinds of styles and genres. There is nothing else like it.”

Vans Warped Tour. 11 a.m. Sunday, August 5, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; vanswarpedtour.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via ticketmaster.com.