Lauryn Hill Will Bring The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour to Miami in December

If you were disappointed that the Fugees canceled their 2021 reunion tour, you can cheer up now. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are coming to Miami on Sunday, December 10, at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.
The tour serves as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hill's debut and only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Combining hip-hop, soul, and R&B, the album is widely considered a masterpiece and was met with universal acclaim by music critics upon its release in 1998. It was nominated for ten Grammy Awards, winning five, including "Album of the Year." It also entered into the Library of Congress in 2015.
The Fugees — including Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras — were just as impactful as Hill's solo work. The trio released two albums, 1994's Blunted on Reality and 1996's The Score, with the latter bringing the Fugees mainstream attention. Their cover of "Killing Me Softly," first recorded by folk singer Lori Lieberman in 1972 and later made famous by Robert Flack the following year, topped the charts in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Australia. The single's success also helped The Score go seven times platinum in the U.S.
The anniversary celebration was first announced in August with a handful of dates. Hill has announced ten new dates, including two Florida stops in Tampa and Miami. All the North American dates will see her co-headline with the Fugees.
"I've almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album," Hill said in a statement about the recent tour announcement. "I believe there's been a reason for that — and the Fugees coming back together for performances feels like unfinished business we're destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time."
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. Presale starts today, October 3, at 10 a.m.
Below, check out the full North American dates for the Lauryn Hill and Fugees tour:
October 13 - Uncasville, CT, at Mohegan Sun Arena
October 17 - Newark, NJ, at Prudential Center
October 19 - Brooklyn, NY, at Barclays
October 21 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
October 23 - Philadelphia, PA, at Wells Fargo Arena
October 26 - Toronto, ON, - Scotia
October 27 - Chicago, IL, at United Center
October 30 - Fort Worth, TX, at Dickies Arena
November 2 - Denver, CO, at Ball Arena
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA, at Crypto.com Arena
November 5 - Los Angeles, CA, at Kia Forum
November 7 - Oakland, CA, at Oakland Arena
November 9 - Seattle, WA, at Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 - Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena*
November 17 - San Francisco, CA, at Chase Center*
November 21 - Detroit, MI, at Little Caesars Arena*
November 25 - St. Louis, MO, at Enterprise Center*
November 27 - Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena*
November 29 - Nashville, TN, at Bridgestone Arena*
December 1 - Charlotte, NC, at Spectrum Arena*
December 8 - Tampa, FL, at Amalie Arena*
December 10 - Miami, FL, at Kaseya Center*
December 13 - Boston, MA, at TD Garden*
* new dates
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.