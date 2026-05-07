Kodak Black Arrested in Florida Drug Trafficking Case

Kodak Black performing last year during his “Bill Kill Halloween Concert” tour at the War Memorial Auditorium, in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s a tough day for Pompano Beach and multi-platinum rapper, Kodak Black, as he was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Wednesday in connection with an alleged MDMA trafficking case, according to court documents and reporting from TMZ.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on May 6 at 10:26 p.m. after being arrested earlier that night at 9:04 p.m., according to an Orange County warrant arrest affidavit. The document lists the arrest location as 3855 S. John Young Parkway in Orlando.

The affidavit says Kapri was taken into custody on a warrant tied to court case No. 482026CF0060840 and an Orlando Police Department case from 2025. The listed offense is trafficking in MDMA between 10 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony under Florida law. The arrest paperwork also lists Kapri’s bond status as “no bond.”

TMZ reported that Kapri’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, described the arrest as a coordinated surrender connected to a November 2025 case. Cohen told the outlet that the case involved a police search of a vehicle with one passenger who was not Kodak Black.

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According to Cohen, officers found a bag containing multiple items, including a bottle of prescription cough syrup.

Cohen said he plans to fight the trafficking charge, calling the case legally weak and saying, “We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed.”

The arrest warrant states that the alleged offense occurred “on/between November 24, 2025, and present” in Orange County, Florida. The document commanded law enforcement to arrest Kapri and hold him without bond until his initial court appearance.

Kodak Black, 28, has faced several legal issues throughout his career, including prior arrests involving drug and weapons allegations. This is the latest in a long history of legal troubles for the Florida rapper.

Still, the arrest marks another difficult chapter for Kapri, whose public image has long been defined by legal controversy and hometown philanthropy. In 2025, he received the key to the city of Pompano Beach in recognition of his contributions to the community, including donating air conditioning units, giving away holiday turkeys and Christmas gifts, and helping hundreds of struggling families cover rent. Later that year, he also received the key to North Miami.

As of now, Kapri has not been convicted of the charge. The case remains pending.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.