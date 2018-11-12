 


Kaskade Rounds Out Blnk Cnvs' Miami Art Week Lineup

Jose D. Duran | November 12, 2018 | 1:50pm
Two weeks ago, local promoter Blnk Cnvs announced its foray into Miami Art Week madness with a series of concerts. The lineup includes South African duo Die Antwoord Wednesday, December 5; lovable rapper Action Bronson Thursday, December 6; and Chicago SoundCloud rapper Juice Wrld Friday, December 7.

However, Blnk Cnvs promised another act Saturday, December 8, to cap off the week. Today the organizer has announced DJ/producer Kaskade will close things out at Soho Studios in Wynwood.

"Kaskade is the perfect artist to finish off the event series," BlnkCnvs' Eric Fuller said in a news release. "We know his fans here in Miami would agree that he's a special artist to the city. We've been working with [Kaskade] for years, so to have him a part of this project is a great fit."

Kaskade has been part of the dance-music scene since he exploded with his debut single, "What I Say," on OM Records in 2001. He rose to mainstream popularity as EDM's profile grew in North America. That led to his major-label debut on Warner Bros. Records with 2015's Automatic. He's also been nominated for six Grammys through his career, including back-to-back nods for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013 and 2014 for Fire & Ice and Atmosphere.

Though he's performed in Miami regularly, Kaskade's rabid fan base always seems to come out in full support, so expect his show to be BlnkCnvs' most popular one of the week.

Tickets are already on sale for $35; however, if you're interested in attending all four shows, consider investing in the $160 pass.

Kaskade. With J Worra and Lokii. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

