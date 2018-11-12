Kaskade Rounds Out Blnk Cnvs' Miami Art Week Lineup

Two weeks ago, local promoter
However,
"Kaskade is the perfect artist to finish off the event series,"
Kaskade has been part of the dance-music scene since he exploded with his debut single, "What I Say," on OM Records in 2001. He rose to mainstream popularity as EDM's profile grew in North America. That led to his major-label debut on Warner Bros. Records with 2015's Automatic. He's also been nominated for six Grammys through his career, including back-to-back nods for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013 and 2014 for Fire & Ice and Atmosphere.
Though he's performed in Miami regularly, Kaskade's rabid fan base always seems to come out in full support, so expect his show to be
Tickets are already on sale for $35; however, if you're interested in attending all four shows, consider investing in the $160 pass.
Kaskade. With J Worra and Lokii. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.
