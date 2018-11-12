Kaskade Rounds Out Blnk Cnvs' Miami Art Week Lineup

Two weeks ago, local promoter Blnk Cnvs announced its foray into Miami Art Week madness with a series of concerts. The lineup includes South African duo Die Antwoord Wednesday, December 5; lovable rapper Action Bronson Thursday, December 6; and Chicago SoundCloud rapper Juice Wrld Friday, December 7.

However, Blnk Cnvs promised another act Saturday, December 8, to cap off the week. Today the organizer has announced DJ/producer Kaskade will close things out at Soho Studios in Wynwood.

"Kaskade is the perfect artist to finish off the event series," Blnk Cnvs ' Eric Fuller said in a news release. "We know his fans here in Miami would agree that he's a special artist to the city. We've been working with [Kaskade] for years, so to have him a part of this project is a great fit."

Kaskade has been part of the dance-music scene since he exploded with his debut single, "What I Say," on OM Records in 2001. He rose to mainstream popularity as EDM's profile grew in North America. That led to his major-label debut on Warner Bros. Records with 2015's Automatic. He's also been nominated for six Grammys through his career, including back-to-back nods for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013 and 2014 for Fire & Ice and Atmosphere.

Though he's performed in Miami regularly, Kaskade's rabid fan base always seems to come out in full support, so expect his show to be Blnk Cnvs ' most popular one of the week.

Tickets are already on sale for $35; however, if you're interested in attending all four shows, consider investing in the $160 pass.

Kaskade. With J Worra and Lokii. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.