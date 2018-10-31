Blnk Cnvs Brings Die Antwoord, Action Bronson, and Juice Wrld to Miami Art Week

Sure, Miami Art Week is about art. But it has also turned into one of the best weeks for music. As with Miami Music Week, acts from across the globe flock to the 305 to enjoy the mild December weather and take advantage of the buzz surrounding Art Basel.

Blnk Cnvs' Eric Fuller is no stranger to holding down big events in Miami. Fuller is behind some of the largest shows happening during MMW. For the past three years, the event and promotion company Blnk Cnvs has hosted parties at Soho Studios, and this year's lineup included Heldeep vs. Monstercat, Deadbeats, Rezz and Malaa, and Adam Beyer and Cirez D (AKA Eric Prydz). Fuller hopes to replicate the success he's seen in March with a December showcase at Soho.

"To be honest, it's been something I've wanted to do for a couple years now, but the opportunity never presented itself," Fuller says.

For its Miami Art Week debut, Blnk Cnvs will present hip-hop's many sides, starting with the South African weirdos of Die Antwoord Wednesday, December 5; lovable rapper and Viceland host Action Bronson Thursday, December 6; and Chicago SoundCloud rapper Juice Wrld Friday, December 7.

"We wanted to have a broader spectrum than one specific genre," Fuller says. "Die Antwoord has the alternative hip-hop, EDM sounds; Juice Wrld is more Top 40; and Action Bronson is your lyrical rap."

All three acts have performed in South Florida, but seeing them back-to-back-to-back will be a treat for any music fan.

If you've been sleeping on Blnk Cnvs, where have you been? Fuller, who is also a partner at Club Space, has been holding events for a while, bringing acts such as Rusko, 12th Planet, and Tchami to town. He's also one of the few local promoters to cater to an 18-and-over crowd, a segment often ignored by venues that put an age limit of 21 and over.

For the time being, Fuller is content to throw bigger events during MMW and Art Week. He's avoided starting anything larger outside of those buzzier times of year.

"I'm a big believer in staying focused on things and growing naturally," he says. "If the opportunity arises, we'll explore it, but as of now, we don't have any plans."

The lineup for a fourth show, set for Saturday, December 8, hasn't been announced yet. The only clue Blnk Cnvs has revealed is that the act is "an internationally acclaimed musical artist." Expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Blnk Cnvs' Art Week showcases will go on sale Thursday, November 1, at noon via blnkcnvs.com. A four-day pass is also available to all of the events for $160. VIP ticket prices will be announced soon. Grab your tickets early if you want the lowest prices — they will go up as the date nears.

Die Antwoord. 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

Action Bronson. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

Juice Wrld. 10 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.