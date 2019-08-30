Hurricane Dorian Miami Concert Cancellations

Afrojack's appearance at Story is among the first Hurricane Dorian concert cancellations.

Hurricane Dorian has its sights set on Florida. Though it's still too early to determine exactly where the storm will make landfall, tropical-storm-force conditions are expected to impact South Florida as early as Sunday night. Forecasts predict the hurricane will make landfall sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Dorian has proven to be unpredictable throughout the last few days, so Miami music venues are playing it safe. The Rolling Stones moved up their concert from Saturday to Friday night and concerts by Rabbit in the Moon and Marco Antonio Solis have been postponed. Wondering if you'll still be able to enjoy your Labor Day weekend concerts? New Times is keeping tabs on confirmed cancellations and postponements. Stay safe and check for updates throughout the weekend.

Postponed:



Marco Antonio Solis: 8 p.m., $55-$495. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Rescheduled for October 26 at American Airlines Arena.

By the Bye Summer: With Donzii and A Fucking Bug., 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com. New date will be announced next week.

Broward Reggae Festival: With Ding Dong, Richie Spice, Half Pint, and Da'Ville, 4 p.m., $45-$95. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov. Rescheduled for October 6.

Lotos Music Festival: With Method Man and Redman, DMX, Puddle of Mudd, and others, 3 p.m., $45-$285. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com. Rescheduled for November 16, 2019.

Rabbit in the Moon: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com. Rescheduled for Friday, September 6.

Canceled:



Afrojack: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Still Going On:



Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! Live: With Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Sebastian Yatra, and Rosalía, 8 p.m., $49-$249. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Beck and Cage the Elephant: With Spoon and Sunflower Bean., 6 p.m., $29.50-$999. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Ball & Chain Music Festival. Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820 ballandchainmiami.com. The festival's schedule has shifted to feature live music during the daytime, live jazz in the evening, and a featured live act Friday and Saturday on the Pineapple Stage. Sunday's full lineup has been postponed for a later date.

Nick County: With Daniel Milewski and Baby Bear Lo-Fi., 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Rolling Stones: 8 p.m., Sold out. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com. Concert has been pushed up from Saturday to Friday night.

Siempre Flamenco Festival de Cante: With Paco Fernandez, Rocio Bazan, Manuel de Manuel, Javier Heredia, and others., 3 p.m., $48-$60. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org. Friday and Saturday performances will go on as scheduled. Sunday's performances have been canceled.