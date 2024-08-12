End of an Era: Radio-Active Records Announces Closure

One of the longest-standing record stores in South Florida has decided to shut its doors.
Fort Lauderdale's Radio-Active Records, a mainstay of the region's vinyl scene, announced on Sunday that it will close its doors and transition to an online store. According to a post on the shop's Instagram page, owner Sean Kayes has decided to retire after nearly 30 years in business.
"Sean and the staff at Radio-Active offer sincere thanks and much gratitude to the thousands of loyal customers who supported the shop through all its many phases and stages," the post reads. "It has been an amazing 29-year trip. Again, we wish to offer thanks and gratitude to all who helped make Radio-Active one of the best record shops in South Florida. Your support has been amazing and is appreciated more than you might ever know."
The shop will hold a clearance sale starting Tuesday, August 13, at noon. Most of the inventory, including audio equipment, will be discounted by 50 percent. A firm closing hasn't been announced; the shop will instead shorten its operating hours, opening noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closing on Mondays.
Opening in 1995, Radio-Active began life as a second-hand CD emporium in Pompano Beach called CD Collector. As sales of the medium stagnated in the wake of Napster and iTunes, it moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2002 and adopted the Radio-Active name in 2006, at which point the vinyl revival was in full swing, and records made up most of the store's sales. The shop moved again in 2011, and finally to its current location along Federal Highway in 2022. The most recent iteration boasts one of the largest selections of records in the area, spanning dozens of genres from reggae and jazz to shoegaze, slowcore, and indie rock. It stocks dance records from across the spectrum, like trance and Italo disco, as well as homegrown styles such as Miami bass and Florida breaks. Its focus on 45 records is especially noteworthy.
In addition to serving generations of music fans, the shop also helped to train the next generation of shop owners. Technique Records founder Mikey Ramirez was a longtime manager at the shop.
"Very sad to hear about the closing. I wouldn't be here had it not been for Rar," Ramirez told New Times over text message. "I had some of the best years of my life in that shop. Wish everyone the best in their next chapters."
Other local shops and music fans paid tribute to Radio-Active in the Instagram comments.
"The best to you all," wrote Sweat Records in Little Haiti. "Thank you for being a staple in the SoFlo scene!"
"You guys were the only record store in my local area to stay open when all the others closed, and you were nothing but supportive when we opened," wrote We Got the Beats in Fort Lauderdale. "Much respect to Sean and staff. We appreciate you tremendously."
Radio-Active Records. 5975 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 130, Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.