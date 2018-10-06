Miami Danced and Sweat Together at Swetboxx

Last night at C+L Trading in Wynwood, Red Bull Music united queer artists from Miami and beyond for Swetboxx, a steamy 12-hour warehouse party where "inclusion, individuality, and sweat reign supreme.” Curators Gami, Queef Latina, and Miss Toto joined forces with the brand for the all-night event. Queef Latina told New Times in a recent interview, "All we ever try to do is bring a lot of attention to Miami and Miami locals because sometimes we feel like we are shoved aside for whatever reason.” But last night, Swetboxx proved its place in the national queer scene.

But if there’s another thing that the Magic City did last night, it was sweat and dance their asses off. Thanks to the Red Bull staff who donned short neon wigs and gave out event-branded hand fans, Miami was able to party despite the sheer warehouse heat. The more people that piled in, the hotter it got. But hey, everyone had signed up for a party that was literally called Swetboxx . That didn't stop anyone from bringing their fiercest looks. Did anyone else stumble upon the secret hair ties in the bathroom? Miami's humidity came in full force for this one.

The doors for Swetboxx opened a bit late around 9:20 p.m., but it wasn’t until around 11:15 p.m. that party-goers really started to pile in. Miss Toto told the crowd she was even impressed that people had arrived on time for the first drag show that took place around 11:30 p.m.