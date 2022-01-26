Denzel Curry Announces Tour, Premieres Music Video for New Single, "Walkin"

After releasing an intriguing teaser trailer and some cryptic posts on social media, Carol City's own Denzel Curry makes a smooth return into the limelight with the audio and visuals for his latest track, "Walkin."
Along with the new single, Curry also announced the upcoming dates for the Melt My Eyez Tour, including a stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on June 22. (He's also scheduled to perform on March 4 during the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.)
A serene vocal melody opens the track, weaving in and out of a boom-bap drum pattern to set the backdrop for Curry to speak about personal trials and tribulations, as well as the hardships forced onto the lower class by way of systemic corruption.
A swift transition makes way for bouncing bass, hi-hats, and a cold-blooded hook wherein Curry bares his fangs: "Keep on walkin', ain't no stoppin'/In this dirty, filthy, rotten, nasty little world we call our home/They get blickies poppin', ain't no options for my partners/So they resort to scams and robbin'."
Cutthroat lyricism over head-nodding percussion continues to be Curry's bread and butter at this stage of his career, but the visceral rasp fans have grown so accustomed to hearing in his vocal register is nowhere to be found. Instead, he raps calmly and clearly, forcing the audience to listen a little more closely.
Curry is no stranger to conscience rap, as he's used his platform as an artist to compound anti-establishment ideals with uplifting motivational sentiments time and time again.
Curry has also earned a reputation for being transparent about his mental health in his music. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Radio on Monday, he cited recent experiences with self-reflection, loss, and therapy as the catalysts for his growth as a person and musician.
In the music video for "Walkin," a spiky-haired Denzel embarks on a lengthy journey on foot, maintaining his stride in the depths of a vast desert. Sporting Morpheus-esque sunglasses and traditional Native American garments, he has various encounters on his walk: affluent men in bright-colored suits, slaves chained to posts in the ground, children playing on a swingset.
There's a lot going on here, but he keeps on walking.
Curry's march across the desert doesn't leave him unscathed. After suffering a gunshot in the back during his quest, he carries on, struggling mightily. For the final encounter, Zel goes toe-to-toe with John Wayne, emerging victorious in a one-on-one Western-style gunfight to conclude the story.
"Walkin'" serves as the lead single for Curry's long-awaited sixth studio album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future.
Denzel Curry. 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $49.50 via livenation.com.