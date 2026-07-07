Charli XCX is bringing an exclusive Music, Fashion, Film album listening event to Miami

Summer fever is becoming a tradition for Charli XCX. Can you believe it’s already been two years since the Brat Summer phenomenon took over the internet? The mischievous Grammy-winning British pop provocateur is back with her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, set for release on July 24. Before the rest of the world gets to hear it, fans in just 25 cities will have the chance to experience the record early — and if you’re one of Miami’s loyal angels, you’re in luck.

In a social media post that simply read, “i wanna play you my album,” XCX announced a series of intimate listening events taking place exclusively at independent movie theaters from Thursday, July 9, through Saturday, July 11. Miami made the cut, with the local event set for The Landmark at Merrick Park (358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables). The announcement arrived alongside a black-and-off-white poster channeling the look of a ’70s cult film, hinting at the cinematic world surrounding the new album.

The listening sessions arrive nearly two years after XCX and Troye Sivan packed the Kaseya Center during their Sweat Tour stop in Miami, a tour that extended the cultural momentum sparked by Brat. Released in 2024, the album pushed the limits of critical success, evolving into a full-blown pop culture movement. Its signature acidic lime-green artwork inspired the “Brat Summer” aesthetic, embracing messy nights out, unapologetic confidence, and a rejection of overly polished social media perfection.

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Following the whirlwind success of Brat, XCX has revealed that she briefly questioned whether she would be able to make another album after feeling creatively drained. Inspiration returned after she was invited to contribute music to director Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, ultimately leading to a collection of songs that became Music, Fashion, Film. The album was crafted alongside longtime collaborators A. G. Cook and Finn Keane and has already been previewed through the singles “Rock Music,” “SS26,” and “Wink Wink.”

The listening events offer fans a rare opportunity to hear the album before its official release and experience the project as Charli intended — inside a theater, where its musical and visual influences can fully come to life. Admission is free with RSVP, though space is limited.

Fans can RSVP and find the complete list of participating cities through the interactive map on Charli XCX’s website. After the album’s release on July 24, Charli will hit the road on a new headlining tour beginning in September, with no Miami dates announced yet.