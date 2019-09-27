The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Holy Dances. No one in South Florida was making the sort of fuzzy, jangly indie rock that lead singer, guitarist, and founder Jose Perez wanted to hear on the local circuit. So he said, Screw it — I’ll do it myself, and crafted his own indie-rock outfit, Holy Dances, with that sound in mind. A Cuban immigrant who moved to the States at 10 years old and spoke little English, Perez was drawn to music from a young age. By the time he was 14, he was playing in a punk band. Now in his early 30s, he plays the occasional cover band gig, but with Holy Dances, he seems to have finally found his musical niche. 9 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $5 at the door.

DaBaby. With Lil Durk, NLE Choppa. If you’ve turned on the radio and tuned to a hip-hop station lately, you’re probably finding it hard not to hear DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper has been all over the place recently thanks to a fast-paced flow that demands attention, antics such as “satirical” Fresh Prince-themed music videos, and, uh, punching fans at his concerts. He’s the subject of several different think pieces relating to the number of “baby”-themed rappers in the current rap ecosystem, his single “Suge” hitting No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his collaborating on tracks with Megan Thee Stallion (“Cash Shit”) and Stunna4Vegas (“Ashley”). 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-8244; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $55 to $80 via ticketmaster.com.

Vans' the Spirit of DIY. With Culture Abuse, Gouge Away, Jeromes Dream, Soul Glo, and Horse Whip.

The Spirit of DIY, a concert series launched by the skateboarding-shoe company Vans, celebrates the do-it-yourself hardcore punk movement that began in the late '70s. Popping up in South Africa, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and across the United States, the global initiative is set to land at Gramps September 28. Culture Abuse, Gouge Away, Jeromes Dream, Soul Glo, Horse Whip, and other bands will perform. In keeping with the DYI theme, free handmade merchandise, mixtapes, and zines will be available. With the Spirit of DIY, Vans aims to highlight 15 local DIY music scenes across the globe by presenting bands and speakers that embody the do-it-yourself ethos. Fans can also expect goodies such as mixtapes created by David Kelling of the Bay Area punk band Culture Abuse, zine-making tutorials, and free T-shirts. In true DIY Miami fashion, Brian Butler of Upper Hand Art will live-sketch the show. 7 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Gramps, 174 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free. Visit vans.com/diy for more info.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Marcolen Hayes, Jeff Stones, and Xscar. Back in the early '90s, when the Cleveland natives of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were first starting out, they performed over the phone for N.W.A.'s Eazy-E who was feeling them out for his Ruthless Records label. Rapper Krayzie Bone told Thrasher Magazine that Eazy put them on speaker so everyone could hear them. The people in the room hadn't heard anything like it before — no one had. The group — originally consisting of members Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-N-Bone — had a crazy original sound that included majestic, melodic harmonies (hence their name). When “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” came out in 1993 and "Tha Crossroads" was released in 1996, Bone Thugs took the world by storm, winning a Grammy for the latter. Catch them, one of the best hip-hop acts of all time, at a perfectly sized venue for a show of this scope, Revolution Live. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $31 to $35

Tyler the Creator. With Jaden Smith and Goldlink. In the 12 years that have passed since the formation of Odd Future, no single figure in music has followed a career trajectory quite like Tyler Okonma. Better known by his stage name, Tyler the Creator, Okonma has evolved from a controversial fringe rapper into a full-fledged hip-hop renaissance man within the span of a decade. Tyler is no stranger to South Florida: He has performed here four times in the past five years, including as a headliner at 2019's III Points Music Festival. Now, after years of reinvention, Tyler has achieved arena status. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.50 to $55.50 via ticketmaster.com.