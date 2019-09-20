The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

The Who. In 1965, the Who's guitarist and singer, Pete Townshend, wrote the lyrics to "My Generation," featuring the memorable line "I hope I die before I get old." But in 2019, two septuagenarian original members of the Who are still touring and releasing music. While bassist John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon have passed on, Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey have survived the turbulent decades since their 1964 debut. They recently released their new album, Who, and they're headed to South Florida as part of the Moving On! Tour in support of the record. These Brits have the staying power of their fellow countrymen, the Rolling Stones, while touting an entirely different rock sound. Theirs is poppy and at times conceptual, even orchestral. Tommy, the group's rock opera about a blind pinball wizard, became a Tony Award-winning production decades after the album's release. Make sure to dust off your The Kids Are Alright vinyl and head to the BB&T Center for a show that will attract fans of many generations. 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 20, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $35 to $315.



The Gipsy Kings. Did you know that the members of the Gipsy Kings, the group that popularized flamenco music around the world, are French? To be fair, they are also, and appropriately for their genre, of Gypsy heritage from parents who fled españa during the Spanish Civil War. The Gipsy Kings — Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo — took the music of their people and made it distinctly their own. And the world devoured it. This is one band that doesn't have to release an album to tour. You can't hear a Gipsy Kings song and not tap your toes. Try it when the group performs "Bamboleo" at the Arsht Center this Saturday night. Bring your castanets and lace skirts, because this will be a top-of-the-line hand-clapping, foot-stomping fiesta. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $42 to $122.

EXPAND Diane Ward is back home for a show this weekend. Photo by Rose Gargiulo

Diane Ward & the Band of Virgos. Diane Ward isn't one to complain. She speaks only appreciatively of the love and support she's received during her long career as a musician in South Florida. "I've been superfortunate and enjoyed a large amount of success there," she says. "After all these years, people still come check out my shows and hear me play and buy my records. Nothing has left me feeling left out or disenfranchised from the community. For me, it's always been fantastic." From an outside perspective, however, it's hard to shake the sense that Ward never received the recognition she deserved as a Melissa Etheridge-style singer-songwriter in a Miami music scene defined mostly by electronic sounds and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. Though major-label stardom hasn't quite come to pass, Ward recently left her comfort zone in South Florida to challenge herself in a new arena. She moved to Nashville about a year ago after regularly visiting the city to co-write songs with various collaborators. She's home this weekend for a performance at Luna Star Cafe. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami; lunastarcafe.com. Admission costs $10.

Nightmares on Wax. Nightmares on Wax might sound like a kinky, candle-filled horror film, but it's not. Instead, it's the stage name of George Evelyn, a Leeds DJ who's been rocking the club scene since the late-'80s. He has released eight studio albums, including his latest, Shape the Future, which dropped in early 2018. In addition to the newbies, count on some of his classic tracks, such as "You Wish" and "Flip Ya Lid," when he plays the Ground this weekend. 11 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40.

Sweat Records Presents 40 Years of Churchill's: With Mr. Entertainment & the Pookiesmackers, the Barely Damned, MC1, and Others. The connection between Sweat Records and Churchill's Pub runs deep. There was a period of time when the record store was located inside the iconic dive. As longtime next-door neighbors, the two Miami strongholds have created a delightful synergy that drives frothing music fanatics to this corner of Little Haiti for some of the best sounds of the city. For the pub's 40th anniversary, Churchill's is hosting a month of music and exciting events. This week's celebration includes a Sweat Records-curated concert featuring Mr. Entertainment & the Pookiesmackers, the Barely Damned, MC1, All the V Words, and Mold. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5. RSVP via eventbrite.com.