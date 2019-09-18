The 14 Best Things to Do This Week

Thursday, September 19

For the latest edition of its multifaceted series Currents, Pérez Art Museum Miami will host the indie-rock band Men I Trust on its waterfront terrace. Inside, Juggerknot Theatre Company's beloved Miami Motel Stories will guide guests through an immersive theater experience with a Little Havana theme. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Concert tickets cost $16, and all-access tickets cost $24.

Music fans know that vinyl sounds excellent and record sleeves look great on a shelf. But how are these musical items made? Learn about the vinyl production process from some of the best in the biz during the Wav.Room Workshop. Sweat Records founder Lolo Reskin will moderate a chat with Sunpress Vinyl cofounder Dan Yashiv to discuss South Florida's only record-pressing plant and some tricks of the trade. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

William Snyder details the stories behind his photography at Leica. See Thursday. Photo by William Synder

From the Olympic Games to the AIDS epidemic to a coup attempt in the Soviet Union, the Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist William Snyder has seen it all. But among his favorite experiences has been photographing the classic-rock band the Who since 1976. At this point, he's a well-traveled extension of the iconic band's family. This Thursday at Leica in the Gables, he'll chat about his new book, Join Together (With the Band). 7 p.m. Thursday at Leica, 372 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

In the late '90s, Candace Bushnell's collection of essays, Sex in the City, hit bookshelves everywhere. It went on to become an international hit and spawned one of the best-loved TV shows of our generation. Now the best-selling author is back with a new read, Is There Still Sex in the City?, covering love and dating post-50. This Thursday, the bestselling author will hit Books & Books' Bal Harbour location for an intimate conversation with fans. 6 p.m. Thursday at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $40 to $125.

Friday, September 20

Lots of worlds collide during a Kerala Dust show. You get a heavy dose of quality songwriting, some sick beats, and plenty of good vibes. Friday, the London-based trio will perform for the first time at the Ground (though it's played Space before to much fanfare). As a preshow pumpup, give its latest single, "Closer," a spin. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Rock out to your favorite Britpop and New Wave tracks at Las Rosas Friday night. Photo by Alexis Prizzi

We may be in the good ol' U.S. of A., but that shouldn't stop your England-loving self from rocking out. Every month, Las Rosas hosts the free dance party Different Class, loaded with New Wave and Britpop tunes. This month's shindig is set to go down Friday evening, and Missing Thieves Live (including members of Modernage) will headline the bill. Resident DJs Ray Milian and Tommy Gunn will also get you moving. 11 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

February 14, 2018, Joaquin "Guac" Oliver lost his life in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since that day, his parents Manuel (a visual artist) and Patricia have been on the front lines of activism for gun reform. Their latest vehicle for change is the multimedia piece Guac: My Son My Hero, integrating video, live painting, standup, and other arts. 8 p.m. Friday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65.

Saturday, September 21

Nightmares on Wax might sound like a kinky, candle-filled horror film, but it's not. Instead, it's the stage name of George Evelyn, a Leeds DJ who's been rocking the club scene since the late-'80s. He has released eight studio albums, including his latest, Shape the Future, which dropped in early 2018. In addition to the newbies, count on some of his classic tracks, such as "You Wish" and "Flip Ya Lid." 11 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40.

Who's ready to party at Space in the morning? Daybreaker returns to the downtown club this Saturday with the '90s-themed party Back to School. If you've never been to a Daybreaker event, prepare for outdoor yoga, Zumba, and a full-on dance party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make Zack Morris and D.J. Tanner proud by wearing your best '90s garb. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets start at $20 via daybreaker.com.

Sunday, September 22

Too often music is used solely as background noise. But classic David Bowie tunes will be the focal point Sunday evening at Soundlux Audio. For its latest installment of Classic Album Sundays, the intimate spot will host a listening party for Bowie's Berlin Trilogy. Enjoy Low, Heroes, and Lodger on world-class equipment with fellow fans. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Soundlux Audio, 120 NW 25th St., #302, Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Yoko Oso performs at Gender Blender Sunday night. Photo by Karli Evans

In 2018, New Times named Gender Blender the number one monthly queer party. In 2019, it's still going strong. Sunday night, enjoy sets by some of the 305's best bands and queer performance artists. Past performers at the monthly event have included drag stars Yoko Oso and Queen Adelaide as well as the punk rockers of Sewerslutz. Drinks are 25 percent off all night, so use that extra cash to tip the performers. 10 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; genderblendermiami.com. Admission is free.

Miamians know Christo for his famed '80s art installation, Surrounded Islands. But he and wife Jeanne-Claude (who passed away in 2009) have made an impact on many other communities throughout the world. This Sunday morning, catch Walking on Water, a documentary following the artists' project Floating Piers, which sat on Italy's Lake Iseo. Before the screening, enjoy a brunch with mimosas; after the showing, director Andrey Paounov will be onsite for a discussion. 11:30 a.m. Sunday at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $25.

Tuesday, September 24

Not everyone can live up to an epic event called the Legendary Nights Tour. But Meek Mill and Future can do that. The rappers have joined forces for a summer trek, and they'll stop in West Palm Beach this Tuesday evening. Meek dropped a new LP, Championships, last year, and Future's latest, The Wizrd, hit shelves in January. YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion will open for the headliners. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $35 to $79.50.

Wednesday, September 25

Few bands put on a live show quite like Gwar. Even if you're not ingrained in the heavy-metal or hardcore realms, you'll be wildly entertained. The always vilely dressed fivesome is set to hit Revolution Live with 14 albums of material. To start the thrashing on a solid note, Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain will also perform. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $21.